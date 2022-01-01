Go
Our Best Restaurant

Good country-style cooking with down home friendly service and moderate pricing. Our Best Restaurant has been a destination location for the past 31 years.

5728 SMITHFIELD ROAD

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Country Fried Beef Steak$10.49
6 ounces of tenderized round steak breaded and cooked "Fork Tender" with your choice of white or brown gravy.
Angus Chuck Burger$8.99
8 ounces of fresh Angus Chuck grilled and seasoned. Add cheese .50
Full Pork Chops$13.99
Pork Chops have been a favorite here for over 30 years!! Grilled or Fried
Fried Chicken 2 Piece$9.99
Gently dusted then fried to a golden brown with our exceptional mixture of seasonings.
Two Piece
Chocolate Pie$3.89
Two Piece Atlantic Cod$15.99
Keep it simple? Of course! Why would we want to tamper with perfection? Fresh Atlantic Cod - boneless and skinless - delivered to our kitchen two days a week from the Boston Fish Market.
Fried Chicken 3 Piece$10.49
Gently dusted then fried to a golden brown with our exceptional mixture of seasonings.
Three Piece
Fries$2.99
Coconut Pie$3.89
Fried Chicken 4 Piece$11.49
Gently dusted then fried to a golden brown with our exceptional mixture of seasonings.
Four Piece
Location

Smithfield KY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
