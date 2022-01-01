Go
Toast

OurHouseKC

The perfect harmony of good beats, great eats, and smoked meats. Step out of your house and into OurHouseKC!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

1815 W. 39th Street • $$

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)

Popular Items

KC Club Sandwich$10.00
smoked turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo on multigrain bread
Corned Beef Burnt Ends and Colcannon Platter$17.00
a half pound of our juicy corned beef burnt ends smoked and brined in house. Served with Colcannon (Irish mashed potatoes and creamed cabbage) and a piece of toasted marble rye.
OurHouseKC Soup
roasted carrot and red pepper soup
KC Club Sandwich$10.00
smoked turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo on multigrain bread
Bob's Burnt End French Dip$14.00
smoked beef burnt ends, caramelized onions and chipotle mayo on a toasted baguette with a side of jus
Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
smoked white meat chicken with diced celery and red onion topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato on multigrain toast
French Fries$3.00
with house blend seasoning (GF, V)
Bob's Burnt End French Dip$14.00
smoked beef burnt ends, caramelized onions and chipotle mayo on a toasted baguette with a side of jus
Tater Tots$3.00
(V)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Buffet
Takeout

Location

1815 W. 39th Street

Kansas City MO

Sunday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tiki Taco

No reviews yet

Locally owned Taqueria serving fresh tacos, burritos and bowls!

Goat & Rabbit

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Room 39

No reviews yet

Farm to Table restaurant serving Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner with a killer wine list and great food.

AEP Restaurant

No reviews yet

In Kansas City, Aep Restaurant serves elevated regional street (snack) cuisine with a full bar and service in a cozy, welcoming atmosphere.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston