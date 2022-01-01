Our Wicked Lady
COVERED SEATED ROOF OPEN NIGHTLY 4-10PM
This huge, once empty Bushwick warehouse was transformed in 2015 into a bar with a spacious Rooftop Terrace and bar above, now fully winterized with a clear, vaulted roof dome and heaters in the colder months. With rehearsal spaces and artist studios attached, Our Wicked Lady is truly a bar for Brooklyn’s artist community playing host to a wide variety of live shows, rooftop dance parties, private events and much more. We are currently serving food from Seasoned Brooklyn Weds-Sat.
153 Morgan Avenue • $$
Location
153 Morgan Avenue
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
