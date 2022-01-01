Go
Toast

Our Wicked Lady

COVERED SEATED ROOF OPEN NIGHTLY 4-10PM
This huge, once empty Bushwick warehouse was transformed in 2015 into a bar with a spacious Rooftop Terrace and bar above, now fully winterized with a clear, vaulted roof dome and heaters in the colder months. With rehearsal spaces and artist studios attached, Our Wicked Lady is truly a bar for Brooklyn’s artist community playing host to a wide variety of live shows, rooftop dance parties, private events and much more. We are currently serving food from Seasoned Brooklyn Weds-Sat.

153 Morgan Avenue • $$

Avg 4.5 (355 reviews)

Popular Items

JuneShine Honey Ginger Lemon Hard Kombucha$6.00
This concoction of organic ginger juice, organic honey, and organic lemon was created to satisfy both tastebuds and tummies. If you love classic kombucha, this flavor's for you.
😀
Zucchini Sticks$5.00
small is 4 sticks, large is 8. served with ranch or marinara.
PINK GIN & SODA$8.00
Bright and vibrant in colour, this craft cocktail uses Collective Arts' floral Rhubarb & Hibiscus Gin as its base. Aromatic spices of cinnamon, clove and cardamom balance perfectly with fruity rhubarb. Tart hibiscus and spicy black pepper combine on the palate to complement the nose. Spicy, slightly sweet, and extremely refreshing.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

153 Morgan Avenue

Brooklyn NY

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Avant Gardner - City Parlor

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Falansai

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Club Lambda

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nite Nite

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston