Out Of The Blue Seafood

Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM

No reviews yet

252 E Montauk Hwy

Hampton Bays, NY 11946

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Sea Scallops Platter$23.95
Served with a choice of two sides
Ahi Tuna App$21.95
Served with Garlic sesame sauce, seaweed salad, ginger and wasabi
Fried Calamari$15.95
Piping hot, served with Marinara sauce
Corn on the cob$3.00
New England Clam Chowder$7.00
Our own recipe for the creamiest, richest soup you have ever tasted
Sauteed Codfish$21.95
Served with a choice of two sides
Baked Clams$15.95
House recipe, a favorite with our customers
Baked Potato$3.00
Medley Bucket$23.95
Steamed shrimp, steamers, clams and mussels, served with broth and drawn butter
Lobster Bisque$9.00
Indulgence in a cup
All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

252 E Montauk Hwy, Hampton Bays NY 11946

Directions

