Out of the Blue

Family-owned restaurant specializing in seafood.With an open kitchen and a small bar. We have been in business since 2000. We bring to your table the freshest seafood directly from the fish pier. Your food is cooked to order. All the sauces dressings desserts are made in house. Our style of cooking is Italian. We also have grilled, baked, and fried seafood and for the non-seafood eaters we have poultry, meat, and vegetarian options.

215 elm street

Popular Items

Oysters (1 each)$2.75
Frutti di Mare$32.00
shrimp scallops calamari mussels littleneck clams over linguine
Sautéed Broccoli And Spinach$7.00
with olive and garlic
Haddock Stew$26.00
haddock with veggies and potatoes in a tomato basil broth
Cherrystones (1 each)$1.50
Sesame Salmon$26.00
Roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms in a whole grain mustard sauce with oven roasted sweet potatoes
Sautéed Shrimp + Linguine$26.00
Pan Roasted Scallops$28.00
Baked Haddock$25.00
Romano herbed breadcrumbs with olive oil and garlic
Fried Calamari$20.00
With red peppers $22.00
Location

somerville MA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

