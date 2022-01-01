Go
Out of the Fire

Located in the heart of historic downtown Easton, MD, Out of the Fire is committed to community enhancement by thoughtfully curating the interesting and creative cuisine and beverages choices while engaging in environmental and social sustainability. Our motto captures the heart and soul of the restaurant: Eat Well. Be Well. Give Back.

PIZZA

22 Goldsborough Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (884 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese$14.00
Fire roasted tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone
Maitake Mushroom$17.00
Castelvetrano olives, house cheese blend, goat cheese
Meze Platter$20.00
Hummus, olive tapenade, beet-pistachio dip, tzatziki, Pipe Dream Farm goat cheese, grilled naan
Medjool Dates and White Cheddar$14.00
Arugula, crispy Edwards Country Ham, toasted almonds
Basil and Mozzarella$16.00
Roasted tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil
Calabrese$17.00
Meat sauce (Edwards Country Ham, speck, Italian sausage, toasted chili flakes), Parmigiano-Reggiano, house cheese blend
Smoked Onion$17.00
Pickled red onion, chives, house cheese blend, fontina
Classic Caesar Salad$11.00
Local romaine, focaccia croutons, local hard boiled egg yolk, parmesan reggiano
Charred Broccoli$12.00
Picked carrot, shaved cabbage, mint, yogurt-tahini dressing
Special Pizza$18.00
"Puttanesca": red onion, kalamata olive, white anchovy, capers. red pepper flakes, fresh mozzarella & roasted tomato sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

22 Goldsborough Street

Easton MD

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

