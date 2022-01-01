Out of the Fire
Located in the heart of historic downtown Easton, MD, Out of the Fire is committed to community enhancement by thoughtfully curating the interesting and creative cuisine and beverages choices while engaging in environmental and social sustainability. Our motto captures the heart and soul of the restaurant: Eat Well. Be Well. Give Back.
PIZZA
22 Goldsborough Street • $$
22 Goldsborough Street
Easton MD
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
