Out of the Park Burgers

Some items can be cooked to order. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness. Before placing your order, please inform us if a person in your party has a food allergy.

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

101 S Research Pl • $

Avg 4.2 (663 reviews)

Popular Items

Homemade Cajun Fries$3.14
4oz. Ground Steak Burger$5.15
Beef Empanada$2.15
Shredded Beef and Potato. Hot Sauce on the Side.
This item cannot be modified.
Mozzarella Sticks$3.99
Marinara Sauce on the Side
Onion Rings$3.49
6oz. Ground Steak Burger$6.45
Homemade Fries$2.89
Ketchup on the Side!
Chicken Taco$3.25
Homemade Marinated Grilled Chicken, White Onions, Cilantro. Salsa Verde and Lime on the Side.
Chicken Tenders$4.95
Sweet Potato Fries$3.89
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

101 S Research Pl

Central Islip NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
