Outdoor F&B
Open today 11:00 AM - 7:30 PM
No reviews yet
600 Founders Bridge Blvd.
Midlothian, VA 23113
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Location
600 Founders Bridge Blvd., Midlothian VA 23113
Nearby restaurants
Wild Ginger
Located in Midlothian, Virginia.
Pan Asian Cuisine featuring a full sushi menu, boutique wine list and amazing craft cocktails and beers. Come in and enjoy!
Toast New American Gastropub - Midlothian
Come in and enjoy!
Tavern 19 - Independence Golf Club
Tavern 19 offers traditional fare with a wide selection of appetizers, salads, sandwiches and dinner entrees prepared by our accomplished culinary staff. We also serve a wide variety of handmade, brick-oven fired pizzas using only the freshest ingredients.
NAPA Kitchen and Wine
Enjoy West Coast style selections in a sophisticated environment with a wine focus.
An emphasis on fresh seafood, steaks, chops, salads, sushi and bowls that encompass both Asian-inspired flavors as well as Southwest influences that typify the fresh flavors found in West Coast cuisine.
Our carefully curated wine list will have a strong focus on California producers. Guests can become members of NAPA’s wine club for access to exclusive tastings and wines of the month. Our large wine tasting bar and display area will feature an elevated wine-by-the-glass program.