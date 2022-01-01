NAPA Kitchen and Wine

No reviews yet

Enjoy West Coast style selections in a sophisticated environment with a wine focus.

An emphasis on fresh seafood, steaks, chops, salads, sushi and bowls that encompass both Asian-inspired flavors as well as Southwest influences that typify the fresh flavors found in West Coast cuisine.

Our carefully curated wine list will have a strong focus on California producers. Guests can become members of NAPA’s wine club for access to exclusive tastings and wines of the month. Our large wine tasting bar and display area will feature an elevated wine-by-the-glass program.

