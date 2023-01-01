Go
A map showing the location of Outlet 111 - Penn Yan - 111 Liberty StreetView gallery

Outlet 111 - Penn Yan - 111 Liberty Street

Open today 12:00 PM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

111 Liberty Street

Penn Yan, NY 14527

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am

Location

111 Liberty Street, Penn Yan NY 14527

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Silverbird Wood Fired
orange starNo Reviews
133 East Elm Street Penn Yan, NY 14527
View restaurantnext
Penn Yan Diner
orange starNo Reviews
131 East Elm Street Penn Yan, NY 14527
View restaurantnext
Main Deck
orange starNo Reviews
301 Lake Street Penn Yan, NY 14527
View restaurantnext
Finger Lakes Plates -
orange starNo Reviews
4 North Main Street Rushville, NY 14544
View restaurantnext
Bella's Sicilian Ristorante - 93 Seneca Street
orange star4.5 • 1,030
93 Seneca Street Geneva, NY 14456
View restaurantnext
Stonecat Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
5315 State Route 414 Hector, NY 14841
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Penn Yan

Canandaigua

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Victor

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Fairport

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Skaneateles

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Pittsford

No reviews yet

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Webster

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Outlet 111 - Penn Yan - 111 Liberty Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston