Outlook Inn
Come in and enjoy!
916 Baxter Ave
Location
916 Baxter Ave
Louisville KY
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 4:00 am
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 4:00 am
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 4:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Café
https://www.thecafetogo.com/
V-Grits & Chimera Brewing
Vegan Restaurant & Brewery
Taco Luchador
Just like the traditions of the luchadores, our tacos are one of a kind & unique. Expressions and tastes created by chefs with the taco connoisseur in mind.
Flanagan's Ale House
Come in and enjoy!