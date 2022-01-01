Go
Outpost Kitchen

Aussie Owned and Inspired.
All Flavor, No Pretenses.....
Why wouldn't ya mate!

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

3420 Bristol St • $$

Avg 4.1 (246 reviews)

Popular Items

OUTPOST SUPER BOWL$18.00
OUTPOST Super Bowl
Scrambled eggs, spinach, kale, sweet potato, avocado, pickled onion, blueberries, blackberries, walnuts
HAWAIIAN BOWL$18.00
Hawaiian Bowl
Brown rice, pineapple, chorizo, spinach, cilantro, avocado, fried egg
-stay tropical with a little spice-
BAM BAM CHORIZO POTATO BURRITO$17.00
Bam Bam Burrito
Spanish chorizo, brekky potatoes, eggs, avocado, spinach wrap
POST SCRAMBLED EGG WRAP (VG)$18.00
Post wrap
Scambled eggs, sundried tomato, sautéed spinach, avocado, feta cheese
-perfect post surf/workout power wrap-
DATE MATE SALAD$19.00
Date Mate Salad
Baby Tuscan kale, dates, goat cheese, heirloom tomatoes, chicken breast, pecans, lemon pepper vinaigrette
Cold Pressed Juices$9.00
The Defender
CARROT, ORANGE, LEMON, GINGER, CAYENNE
Let the Beet Drop
BEETS, RED APPLES, STRAWBERRIES, BLUEBERRIES, E3LIVE
CAPTAINS AHI WRAP$19.00
Captains Ahi Wrap
Umami mayo, red onion, celery, capers, lemon juice, dill, parsley, greens, spinach wrap
CHICKEN PESTO SANDWICH$18.00
Chicken Pesto Toasted Sandwich
Grilled chicken, walnut pesto, tomato chutney, arugula, country toast
Latte$5.00
Latte
Even better with Almond, Oat or Coconut Milk or mix it up with Lavender or Vanilla
CHICKEN CURRY WRAP$17.00
Chicken Curry Tantra Wrap
Curry spice blend, cashews, dates, celery, red onion, arugula, umami mayo, spinach wrap
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3420 Bristol St

Costa Mesa CA

Sunday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
