OUTPOST Kitchen

Outpost Kitchen is Aussie owned and inspired. Built on a
foundation of healthy and fresh creative food harmonized by art,
music, and community for a new wave of savvy, food aficionados.
“All flavor, no pretenses… Why wouldn’t ya mate.”

SMOKED SALMON

1792 Monrovia Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (831 reviews)

Popular Items

CHICKEN PESTO SANDWICH$14.00
Chicken Pesto Salad Sandwich
Chicken breast, pesto, roasted tomato, mustard aioli, arugula, pickled red onion, whole grain toast
AVOCADO TOAST (VG)$14.00
Avocado Toast
Capsicum Pesto, avocado, arugula, feta cheese, lemon oil, pickled Fresno, lemon zest, country toast
CHICKEN CURRY WRAP$14.00
Chicken Curry Wrap
Chicken breast, curry spice blend, celery, pickled onion, lime, cilantro, currants, arugula, lemon oil, spinach wrap
AUSSIE SCRAMBLE$16.00
Aussie Scramble
Folded eggs, Spanish chorizo crumble, pickled onion, spinach, avocado, Roasted tomato, Country toast
BREKKY WRAP$13.00
Brekky Wrap
Eggs, roasted potatoes, smoked cheddar, avocado, spinach wrap
HAWAIIAN BOWL$16.00
Hawaiian Bowl
Brown rice, chorizo, spinach, cilantro, fresno sauce, avocado, fried egg
-stay tropical with a little spice-
BREKKY TOASTED SANDWICH$14.00
Brekky Toasted Sandwich
Fried egg, smoked bacon, avocado, spinach, tomato, mustard aioli, country toast
Latte$4.50
Latte
Even better with Almond, Oat or Coconut Milk or mix it up with Lavender or Vanilla
PB Protein Smoothie$10.00
PB PROTEIN
peanut butter, banana, chia, blueberries, oat milk, collagen protein
Bulletproof Smoothie$10.00
BULLETPROOF
Espresso, Almond Butter, Banana, Dates, Honey, Cocoa Nibs, Almond Milk
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

1792 Monrovia Ave

Costa Mesa CA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

