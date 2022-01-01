Go
Outriggers Fish Taco Co

Outriggers Famous Tacos are now mobile. Come enjoy the food truck experience Outriggers Way by visiting our location or order online @
Outriggerstacotruck.com

1026-B Marina Bay Drive

Popular Items

Chips & Salsa$4.00
Chicken Taco$4.00
Buffalo Shrimp Taco$4.00
Shrimp Taco$4.00
Dr Pepper$1.00
Elote$4.00
Fish Taco$4.00
Mango Shrimp Taco$4.00
Cheeseburger$8.00
Crab Dip$8.00
Location

1026-B Marina Bay Drive

Kemah TX

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
