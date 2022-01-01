Outworld Brewing
Drink Outside The Sphere
Outworld Brewing invites you to experience excellence in craft beer and food. Step away from the mundane into the Tappist Munks' interdimensional trading post repurposed from their long-marooned space cargo vessel.
Outworld Brewing is a 170-seat 20bbl sci-fi/fantasy-themed brewpub in eastern Longmont, just off of C.R. 3.5 and Highway 119.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
1725 Vista View Drive • $$
Location
1725 Vista View Drive
Longmont CO
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
