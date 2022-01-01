Go
Toast

Outworld Brewing

Drink Outside The Sphere
Outworld Brewing invites you to experience excellence in craft beer and food. Step away from the mundane into the Tappist Munks' interdimensional trading post repurposed from their long-marooned space cargo vessel.
--
Outworld Brewing is a 170-seat 20bbl sci-fi/fantasy-themed brewpub in eastern Longmont, just off of C.R. 3.5 and Highway 119.

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

1725 Vista View Drive • $$

Avg 4.8 (261 reviews)

Popular Items

Hot Pastrami Sandwich$16.00
Housemade smoked pastrami with sauerkraut, jarlsberg cheese and beer mustard on sourdough
Schnitzel Sandwich$14.00
crisp lager brine pork, caraway pickled onions, garlic mayo, beer mustard on a roll.
Elixir Immortus Blood Orange Wit 32oz$12.00
Kitora Tomb Japanese Lager 32oz$12.00
Shaw’s Last Stand (German Kolsch) Straw gold with a balance of delicate malt, wispy fruit notes and noble hop aroma.
“A legends tale.”
IBU: 22, ABV: 5.20%
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1725 Vista View Drive

Longmont CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Yummy Ice Cream Rolls, Desserts & More

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Parrott's Sports Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mana Thai

No reviews yet

Comfort Food, Thai Style

Dickens 300 Prime

No reviews yet

The Dickens 300 Prime is housed downstairs from The Dickens Opera House and specializes in a casual Steak and Seafood restaurant.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston