Ovation Bistro & Bar

#1 Smokehouse in Central Florida: At Ovation Bistro & Bar, we are unashamedly passionate about the food and drinks we create. As a family owned and operated business, we are always ready to serve! Our mouthwatering ribs and in-house smoked meats have earned us serious street cred among locals and visitors alike, and for good reason. Sit back and relax with a refreshing drink in our warm and casual atmosphere. Our wait staff is not only friendly, but inviting as well. Voted the #1 restaurant in Davenport, and the Best Smokehouse in Central Florida, we guarantee Ovation Bistro & Bar will never disappoint you! We look forward to serving you and thank you in advance for giving us the chance.

42605 HWY 27

POTATO SKINS$15.69
6 potato skins loaded with cheese, bacon and chives, served with our sour cream and choice of house-smoked chicken, Certified Angus Beef® beef or pork
BBQ NACHOS$13.59
Our award-winning appetizer House-made kettle chips piled high with homemade cheese sauce, smoked crispy bacon, chives, and choice of chicken, Certified Angus Beef® brisket or pork
42605 HWY 27

Davenport FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
