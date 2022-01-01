Ovation Bistro & Bar
#1 Smokehouse in Central Florida: At Ovation Bistro & Bar, we are unashamedly passionate about the food and drinks we create. As a family owned and operated business, we are always ready to serve! Our mouthwatering ribs and in-house smoked meats have earned us serious street cred among locals and visitors alike, and for good reason. Sit back and relax with a refreshing drink in our warm and casual atmosphere. Our wait staff is not only friendly, but inviting as well. Voted the #1 restaurant in Davenport, and the Best Smokehouse in Central Florida, we guarantee Ovation Bistro & Bar will never disappoint you! We look forward to serving you and thank you in advance for giving us the chance.
42605 HWY 27
Popular Items
Location
42605 HWY 27
Davenport FL
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
So Fresh
Come in and enjoy!
Beef 'O' Brady's
Good Food, Good Sports
TAIM
Eat like NY • Relax in FL
Home-Made l Freshly-Made
Adler's
Come in and enjoy!