Go
Toast

Ovation Bistro & Bar

#1 Smokehouse in Central Florida: At Ovation Bistro & Bar, we are unashamedly passionate about the food and drinks we create. As a family owned and operated business, we are always ready to serve! Our mouthwatering ribs and in-house smoked meats have earned us serious street cred among locals and visitors alike, and for good reason. Sit back and relax with a refreshing drink in our warm and casual atmosphere. Our wait staff is not only friendly, but inviting as well. Voted the #1 restaurant in Davenport, and the Best Smokehouse in Central Florida, we guarantee Ovation Bistro & Bar will never disappoint you! We look forward to serving you and thank you in advance for giving us the chance.

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

4715 S Florida Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (1355 reviews)

Popular Items

BRAVO TACOS$18.99
3 amazing tacos served in warm flour or warm corn tortillas with pico de gallo, cheese, slaw mix and herb aioli, choice of veggie, chicken, beef, pork or fish
BRISKET & RIBS COMBO$19.49
Smoked ribs brushed with BBQ sauce
Curbside Takeaway
CALIFORNIA CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.00
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, guacamole, herb aioli, lettuce and tomato
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$11.99
Crispy chicken breast smothered in buffalo sauce with lettuce and ranch
PRIMETIME BURGER$12.59
8oz juicy burger topped with pickles, lettuce, tomato and onions
ENCORE PASTA$14.90
Fettuccine pasta, served with a bold and creamy alfredo sauce, topped with parmesan cheese
BEEF BRISKET$15.59
Seasoned and seared
SHRIMP & LOBSTER PASTA$16.39
Chef inspired creation, fettuccine pasta, "Ofredo" sauce, chives and mushrooms.
WINGS$13.09
1 lb of our fried or smoked wings with your choice of mild, medium, or hot sauce.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

4715 S Florida Ave

Lakeland FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

SoFresh

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0470

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Beef 'O' Brady's

No reviews yet

Good Food, Good Sports

Shells Seafood

No reviews yet

Shells Seafood is a family owned establishment that has been serving fresh seafood to the Tampa Bay Area since 1985!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston