Ovation Bistro & Bar

#1 Smokehouse in Central Florida: At Ovation Bistro & Bar, we are unashamedly passionate about the food and drinks we create. As a family owned and operated business, we are always ready to serve! Our mouthwatering ribs and in-house smoked meats have earned us serious street cred among locals and visitors alike, and for good reason. Sit back and relax with a refreshing drink in our warm and casual atmosphere. Our wait staff is not only friendly, but inviting as well. Voted the #1 restaurant in Davenport, and the Best Smokehouse in Central Florida, we guarantee Ovation Bistro & Bar will never disappoint you! We look forward to serving you and thank you in advance for giving us the chance.

SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

7130 Cypress Gardens Blvd • $$

Avg 4.7 (658 reviews)

Popular Items

WINGS$13.59
1 lb of our fried or smoked wings with your choice of mild, medium, or hot sauce.
POTATO SKINS$14.59
6 potato skins loaded with cheese, bacon and chicves, served with our sour cream and choice of house-smoked chicken, beef or pork.
BEEF BRISKET SAND$14.39
Smoked daily, served on toasted garlic bread; pulled pork or pulled chicken
SPICY SWEET SALMON$18.99
Woodfire grilled salmon with our asian inspired glaze.
ENCORE PASTA$14.99
Fettuccine pasta, served with a bold and creamy alfredo sauce, topped with parmesan cheese
PRIMETIME BURGER$12.59
8oz juicy burger topped with pickles, lettuce, tomato and onions
ARTISAN BLEND SALAD
Artisan blend spring mix, red bell peppers, toasted candied pecans, cranberries, and gorgonzola cheese tossed in an apple cider vinaigrette with chicken.
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$11.99
Crispy chicken breast smothered in buffalo sauce with lettuce and ranch
BRAVO TACOS$18.09
3 amazing tacos served in warm flour or warm corn tortillas with pico de gallo, cheese, slaw mix and herb aioli, choice of veggie, chicken, beef, pork or fish
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

7130 Cypress Gardens Blvd

Winter Haven FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
