Go
Toast

Ovenbird Bakery

Baking artisan breads in the heart of Baltimore!

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

300 S Exeter St. • $

Avg 5 (4 reviews)

Popular Items

Scone$3.25
Chocolate Chirp Cookies$2.50
Croissant$4.25
Plain, Almond, Chocolate
Baltimore Sourdough$6.50
Salmon, Cream Cheese, Capers on a Bagel$7.50
Croissant$4.25
Breakfast Sandwich$3.50
Bagels$2.50
Challah Buns (pack of 6)$7.00
French Baguette$4.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

300 S Exeter St.

Baltimore MD

Sunday12:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 am - 12:00 am
ThursdayClosed
Friday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hon House Chicken

No reviews yet

Baltimore Inspired Fried Chicken -- Pick Up & Delivery only.

RYMKS Bar and Grille

No reviews yet

International Soul Food.

Amicci's of Little Italy

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

My Thai Go

No reviews yet

The Home of Pad Thai!
Delivery-Takeout-Catering

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston