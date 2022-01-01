Go
Ovenbird

Craft Coffee and Tea with Central European Bakery and Kitchen

6501 South Congress Street Suite 2-11

Popular Items

Hot Chocolate$3.00
Just Darn Good Hot Cocoa, Made with In-House Chocolate Ganache
Figure 8 | Guatemala$19.00
South American and African Espresso Blend with notes of Honey Suckle, Brown Sugar, Nutmeg & Peach
Danish Braid$4.00
Classic Danish braid with homemade icing. Fillings vary by season.
Cherry-Almond
Sochniki$4.00
Ukrainian Sweet Cheese Cookie
Babka Slice$4.00
Our Famous Chocolate Babka!
Soft Brioche style bread rolled with in-house Dark Chocolate Ganache.
TACO$5.00
Your Choice of One of Our House Tacos: Classic with Bacon or Sausage or a Traditional Shakshuka Taco, All Served on Marble Rye Tortillas.
Breakfast Brioche$4.00
Savory Brioche Roll, Topped with Everything Seasoning, Filled with Scrambled Eggs, Bacon and Cheddar Cheese.
Franzbroetchen$4.00
German Style Cinnamon Roll
Bacon Bun$5.00
A Twist on a German Favorite, Soft White Roll Filled with House Short Rib Beef and White Cheddar.
Golden Light$3.00
The Gold Standard of Turmeric Teas, A Vibrant Infusion of Black Pepper, Lemon and Cardamom with Notes of Lemon and Vanilla
Location

6501 South Congress Street Suite 2-11

Austin TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
