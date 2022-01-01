Go
Over Easy

A modern twist on breakfast and brunch classics.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

2398 E Camelback Rd #101 • $$

Avg 4.3 (1165 reviews)

Popular Items

Wolfpack$14.00
2 eggs, bacon, and a choice of cheese between layers of crispy hash browns
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
3 scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, hash browns, cheese, and choice of two additional ingredients , meat or veggie
Two Egg Breakfast$11.00
eggs any style, hash browns, bacon, choice of toast
Side Bacon$4.00
Avocado Blt$14.00
applewood smoked bacon, avocado, pesto sauce, wild arugula, and tomato on toasted sourdough
Chilaquiles$13.00
corn tortilla chips, chicken, 2 eggs, cheddar, ranchero sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, green onion
Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
2 fried eggs, chipotle aioli, bacon, american cheese, toasted english muffin, and a choice of potato
California Omelette$13.00
egg white, tomato, spinach, feta cheese, sautéed garlic, topped with avocado
Build Your Own Omelette$12.00
Your choice of 3 ingredients, additional ingredients $1
Side Potatoes$3.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Themed
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2398 E Camelback Rd #101

Phoenix AZ

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

