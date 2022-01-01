Over Easy
A modern twist on breakfast and brunch classics.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
140 N Arizona Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
140 N Arizona Ave
Chandler AZ
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
SanTan Tasting Room
Come in and enjoy!
Chase's Diner
Serving up made-from-scratch American Diner classics in Chandler, Arizona for over 20 years.
Catching Flights Bar and Grille
Come on in and enjoy!
MR. MOMO - Food Truck
Nepali Style Dumplings