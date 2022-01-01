Go
Over Easy

A modern twist on breakfast and brunch classics.

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

140 N Arizona Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (1143 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
2 fried eggs, chipotle aioli, bacon, american cheese, toasted english muffin, and a choice of potato
Build Your Own Omelette$12.00
Your choice of 3 ingredients, additional ingredients $1
Wolfpack$14.00
2 eggs, bacon, and a choice of cheese between layers of crispy hash browns
California Omelette$13.00
egg white, tomato, spinach, feta cheese, sautéed garlic, topped with avocado
Two Egg Breakfast$11.00
eggs any style, hash browns, bacon, choice of toast
Chicken Fried Steak$15.00
tender steak, scratch-made country gravy, 2 eggs, and choice of potato and toast
Brioche French Toast$11.00
Thick sliced brioche soaked in a vanilla cinnamon custard. Served with butter and maple syrup
Side Potatoes$3.00
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
3 scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, hash browns, cheese, and choice of two additional ingredients , meat or veggie
Chilaquiles$13.00
corn tortilla chips, chicken, 2 eggs, cheddar, ranchero sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, green onion
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Themed
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

140 N Arizona Ave

Chandler AZ

Sunday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
