Over Easy

A modern twist on breakfast and brunch classics.

FRENCH FRIES

211 E Warner Rd STE A-101 • $$

Avg 4.2 (1842 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
2 fried eggs, chipotle aioli, bacon, american cheese, toasted english muffin, and a choice of potato
Wolfpack$14.00
2 eggs, bacon, and a choice of cheese between layers of crispy hash browns
Hatch 505 Benedict$14.00
smoked pulled pork, Hatch green chile, split biscuit, and choice of potato
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
3 scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, hash browns, cheese, and choice of two additional ingredients , meat or veggie
Mile High$12.00
Ham, cheddar, onion, red and green bell pepper
Build Your Own Omelette$12.00
Your choice of 3 ingredients, additional ingredients $1
Chicken Fried Steak$15.00
tender steak, scratch-made country gravy, 2 eggs, and choice of potato and toast
Two Egg Breakfast$11.00
eggs any style, hash browns, bacon, choice of toast
Side Bacon$4.00
(3) Pancake$10.00
Fluffy Buttermilk Pancake served with butter and maple syrup
Casual
Themed
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

211 E Warner Rd STE A-101

Gilbert AZ

Sunday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
