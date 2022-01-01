Go
Toast

Over Easy

1941 W Guadalupe Rd. #105

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
2 fried eggs, chipotle aioli, bacon, american cheese, toasted english muffin, and a choice of potato
Chicken & Waffles$14.00
our take on the classic match, with a blend of hot sauce and real maple syrup
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
3 scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, hash browns, cheese, and choice of two additional ingredients , meat or veggie
The Crying Pig$12.00
bacon, sausage and onion with swiss cheese
Large OJ$6.00
Southwest Omelette$13.00
chicken, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream, ranchero sauce
Chilaquiles$13.00
corn tortilla chips, chicken, 2 eggs, cheddar, ranchero sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, green onion
Two Egg Breakfast$11.00
eggs any style, hash browns, bacon, choice of toast
Build Your Own Omelette$12.00
Your choice of 3 ingredients, additional ingredients $1
Side Bacon$4.00
Location

Mesa AZ

Mesa AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
