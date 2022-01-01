Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Mesa

Mama Rosa spent several years working for other restaurants. With five children to provide for, days off were spent with her children picking cotton in the fields in Mesa, Tempe and Chandler. Her oldest son, Narcizo (Chicho), working by her side would often hold out his arm and say, "Someday, Mama, there will be a restaurant with Rosita's name on it." At Rosita's, she could proudly use her old family recipes, lovingly created and made with the finest ingredients.

That day finally came. In 1963, Rosa opened the doors to Rosita's on 5th & Beck in Tempe. The family pooled their resources to help, and on opening night, her first customers dined at a total of four tables, one of which was her own dinette set. However, it still had the most important ingredient - love.

After four generations of Keeme's, and many second and third generation members of employees' families, the tables may have changed, but Rosita's still serves "THE BEST AUTHENTIC MEXICAN FOOD IN THE VALLEY"

