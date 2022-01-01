Go
Over Easy Kitchen - Fair Haven

588 River Road

Popular Items

B.E.C. Sandwich$10.95
Bacon, two over easy eggs, american cheese on a house made brioche bun served with home fries.
Cali Cobb Salad$14.95
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, grilled corn, hard boiled egg, avocado, bacon, tomatoes, red onions, bleu cheese crumbles, ranch dressing on side
Grilled Chicken Panini$14.95
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, baby spinach, and pesto mayo, on house made panini bread served with an arcadian salad with a side of balsamic vinaigrette
Bangin’ Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Buttermilk cayenne fried chicken breast, spicy mayo, arugula, caramelized onions, pickles, served on a house made brioche bun with a side of french fries
B.Y.O. Omelette$11.95
includes two fillings of your choice, served with home fries or spring mix salad and toast
West Coast Greek Salad$14.95
Grape tomatoes, feta, red onions, avocado, kalamata olives, served with grilled chicken over grilled naan bread, with house made lemon vinaigrette.
Kids Silver Dollars$10.25
3 mini pancakes topped with powdered sugar, syrup, and served with french fries or seasonal fruit.
Mediterranean Omelette$12.95
Onions, tomatoes, spinach, feta cheese, served with a Greek "prassini" side salad, country toast.
B.L.T. Kitchen Club$12.95
Roasted turkey, bacon, sliced avocado, tomato, baby spinach, mayonnaise on artisan seven grain toast
O.E. Burger$15.95
Flame grilled angus beef, pepper jack cheese, bacon, avocado, baby spinach, sliced tomato, onions, served with french fries and a side of spicy mayo
588 River Road

Fair Haven NJ

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
