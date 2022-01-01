Go
Over Easy

A modern twist on breakfast and brunch classics.

FRENCH FRIES

6451 E Southern Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (2073 reviews)

Popular Items

Large OJ$6.00
Side Bacon$4.00
Traditional Benedict$13.00
thick cut ham, hollandaise sauce, english muffin, and choice of potato
Chilaquiles$13.00
corn tortilla chips, chicken, 2 eggs, cheddar, ranchero sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, green onion
Side Potatoes$3.00
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
3 scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, hash browns, cheese, and choice of two additional ingredients , meat or veggie
Wolfpack$14.00
2 eggs, bacon, and a choice of cheese between layers of crispy hash browns
Southwest Omelette$13.00
chicken, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream, ranchero sauce
Chicken Fried Steak$15.00
tender steak, scratch-made country gravy, 2 eggs, and choice of potato and toast
Two Egg Breakfast$11.00
eggs any style, hash browns, bacon, choice of toast
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Themed
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

6451 E Southern Ave

Mesa AZ

Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
