Over Hang

Full service bar and restaurant. Hoagies, salads, drinks, and more!

63 North Court Street

Popular Items

Philly Cheesesteak$5.99
Sirloin Steak, Green Peppers, Onions, Provolone
Spicy Chicken$5.99
Chicken, Cajun Spices, Green Peppers, Onions, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Chicken Parmesan$5.99
Chicken, Provolone, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Marinara Sauce
Whole Pickle$1.00
Chips$1.49
Pizza$5.99
Pepperoni, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Provolone, Parmesan
Italian$5.99
Ham, Capicola, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Green Peppers, Onion
Pasta Salad$2.49
Cheddar & Macaroni$2.49
Turkey & Cheese$5.99
Turkey, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Location

Athens OH

Sunday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
