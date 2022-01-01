Over The Counter

Go
Wednesday through Saturday 11:00am - 2:00pm and 5:00pm - 8:00pm. We are open Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00am - 2:00pm featuring our full brunch and lunch menus. Take out orders can be made on-line or over the phone. Beer and wine is available for carry out at state minimum prices!

5596 N High Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (895 reviews)

Popular Items

Turkey Rueben$13.99
Stack of thin-sliced turkey breast with sauerkraut and Thousand Island on grilled marbled rye bread
Pulled Pork$11.99
Pulled BBQ pork shoulder roasted in brown sugar and Coca-Cola served on a grilled split-top bun, topped with an onion ring and pickles, served with creamy coleslaw on the side
Pretzel Bites$6.49
Salted soft pretzels with Guinness beer cheese
Wrap Chicken Buffalo$13.99
Patty Melt$12.99
1/4 lb. 88% Lean beef patty, swiss and bourbon caramelized onions with Thousand Island on grilled sourdough bread
Counter Burger$10.99
1/4 lb. 88% Lean beef patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle chips with Mad sauce on a grilled split-top bun
Tuna Melt$10.99
Dolphin-safe Albacore covered with melted cheddar and Swiss on grilled sourdough
Turkey Club$13.99
Full Route 23$9.49
Spring mix, fried herbed goat cheese medallions, balsamic marinated shallots, strawberries and candied walnuts with our House 23 dressing
Black Bean Burger$13.99
Black bean veggie burger, spring mix, tomato, avocado and chipotle sour cream on a split top bun
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
QR Codes
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5596 N High Street

Worthington OH

Sunday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
