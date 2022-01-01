Go
Toast
  • /
  • Webster
  • /
  • Over/Under Sports Bar and Grill

Over/Under Sports Bar and Grill

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

1416 FM 528 STE D • $$

Avg 5 (288 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Bike Parking
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1416 FM 528 STE D

Webster TX

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Familia Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

La Familia Mexican Restaurant. Family-owned and operated for over 25 years.

Cut Foil

No reviews yet

Exclusive Wine Bar hidden in the Webster Area. Amazing atmosphere, delicious food, and great wine selection. Perfect for date night or a night out with friends. Come let us create a memorable experience for you!!

Fat Shack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Texas Pit Stop Prime

No reviews yet

Prime steakhouse & BBQ restaurant

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston