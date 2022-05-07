Go
Over/Under Sports Bar

Neighborhood Sports Bar with great food and a Vegas Sports Book vibe

2723 N Halsted St

Popular Items

Jumbo Wings$17.00
a pound of jumbo wings with celery, carrots, ranch, creamy bleu cheese. choose tangy bbq, carolina bbq, buffalo or our old bay dry rub
BaconOnionJamBurgers$13.50
three prime beef minis with bacon-onion jam, sharp cheddar, sesame seed mini buns, dill pickle topper
The Parlay Burger$13.50
start with two patties and double cheese and add on lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle for no extra charge.
then pile it up with bacon, caramelized onion, sauteed mushrooms, avocado & more. includes your choice of side.
Pretzel Bites$9.25
warm soft pretzels served with beer cheese & sweet-spicy mustard for dipping
Table for (2)$40.00
UFC 273 | Reserved Table for (2) People. SATURDAY APRIL 9, 2022 ONLY, STARTING 7 PM. Price includes (4) domestic beer bottles. Price does not include tax & service (tip). /sample seating shown, actual seating may vary
Table for (4)$96.00
UFC 274 | Reserved Table for (4) People. SATURDAY MAY 7, 2022 ONLY, STARTING 7 PM. Price per person is $20 plus $4 tip. Price includes (2) domestic beer bottles per person. Does not include tax. /sample seating shown, actual seating may vary
Table for (4)$80.00
Reserved Table for (4) People. SATURDAY APRIL 9, 2022 ONLY, STARTING 7 PM. Price includes (8) domestic beer bottles. Price does not include tax & service (tip). /sample seating shown, actual seating may vary
Bar Seat For (1)$20.00
UFC 273 | Reserved Seat for (1) Person at the Rear Bar. SATURDAY APRIL 9, 2022 ONLY, STARTING 7 PM. Price includes (2) domestic beer bottles. Price does not include tax & service (tip). /sample seating shown, actual seating may vary
Reserved Seat For (1)$24.00
UFC 274 | Reserved Seat for (1) Person at the Rear Bar. SATURDAY MAY 7, 2022 ONLY, STARTING 7 PM. Price per person is $20 plus $4 tip. Price includes (2) domestic beer bottles per person. Does not include tax. /sample seating shown, actual seating may vary
Table for (8)$160.00
UFC 273 | Reserved Table for (8) People. SATURDAY APRIL 9, 2022 ONLY, STARTING 7 PM. Price includes (16) domestic beer bottles. Price does not include tax & service (tip). /sample seating shown, actual seating may vary
Location

2723 N Halsted St

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
