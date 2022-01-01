Overland Park restaurants you'll love

Overland Park restaurants
Toast
  • Overland Park

Overland Park's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Must-try Overland Park restaurants

Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

13350 College Blvd, Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheese Balls$10.00
Fried pepper jack cheese served with our Famous Ranch
Charred Wings$12.50
Just like our Original Wings with the extra step of char broiling to sear in the flavor
Original Wings$12.00
Deep fried to perfection and flavored with your choice of sauce.
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Taco Naco KC image

TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN

Taco Naco KC

8220 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.6 (319 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Quesadilla$5.75
6-inch pork-fat flour tortilla with melted cheese, and a filling of your choice. NO VEGAN OPTION
Carne Asada Chimichurri Taco$3.75
grilled angus flank steak, cheese, avocado mousse, pico de gallo on a 5-inch corn tortilla
Pulled Pork Pibil Taco$3.75
slow cooked pork, chipotle aoli, red pickled onion on a 5-inch corn tortilla
More about Taco Naco KC
Garozzo's image

PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Garozzo's

9950 COLLEGE BLVD, OVERLAND PARK

Avg 4.2 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sicilian Garlic Dip$5.25
Special dip consisting of olive oil, garlic, fresh basil, herbs and spices and Romano Cheese
Fettuccine Alfredo$19.25
Fettuccine pasta served in a creamy Alfredo sauce
Toasted Ravioli$7.75
Choice of meat, cheese or a combination served with Maggie's Sugo
More about Garozzo's
Talk of the Town Grill & Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Talk of the Town Grill & Bar

11922 West 119th Street, Overland Park

Avg 4.3 (3050 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
***VEHICLE STYLE & COLOR***
**WE NEED YOUR CAR INFO***CHOOSE MENU DROP DOWN ABOVE RIGHT TO SEE SPECIALS FOR THE DAY*
CLASSIC BURGER$5.00
1/2 POUND CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF
WALK IN TO BAR
CHOOSE THIS OPTION IF YOU WANT TO WALK IN AND PICK UP
More about Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
Sheridan's Unforked image

 

Sheridan's Unforked

7337 West 119th Street, Overland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Citrus Crunch Chicken$4.90
*Honey citrus-guajillo glazed tempura all natural chicken breast with blistered onions/poblanos, fresh cilantro sprig, queso fresco. (344)
Hail The Kale$7.30
Fresh ribbons of kale lightly tossed with parmesan cheese and lemon olive oil dressing, topped with toasted panko bread crumbs. (618)
K Fries$4.00
Golden brown skin-on Kennebec potatoes, hand-cut, fried, sprinkled with pure ocean sea salt. Organic ketchup available. (324)
More about Sheridan's Unforked
BURG & BARREL image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BURG & BARREL

7042 W 76th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.2 (1104 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Smokehouse$13.00
Cerfified Angus Beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles.
Cowboy$13.00
Certified Angus Beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, BBQ sauce, bibb lettuce, tomato and pickles. Topped with a beer-battered onion ring.
Baby Bella$12.00
Certified Angus Beef Patty, swiss, garlic sauteed mushrooms and truffle buttermik aioli.
More about BURG & BARREL
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

14337 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.1 (847 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lots-O-Nachos$11.00
A heaping pile of chips, white queso, shredded cheese, tomatoes, chives & sour cream.
Original Fried Flavored$10.00
Freshly breaded, deep fried and smothered with your choice of sauce
Jumbo Soft Pretzel$8.00
A huge salted pretzel and a side of cheese for dipping
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Clock Tower Bakery & Cafe image

 

Clock Tower Bakery & Cafe

7911 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Curried Chicken Sandwich$6.95
All white meat chicken, golden raisins, pecans and curry mayo
Chicken Mushroom Bake$6.25
All white meat chicken, mushrooms in a light sauce baked in puff pastry
Breakfast Pizza$7.95
Egg and Swiss cheese plus 2 toppings
More about Clock Tower Bakery & Cafe
Red Door Woodfired Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Red Door Woodfired Grill

8001 W 159th St, Overland Park

Avg 4 (147 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Jalapeno Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Buttermilk jalapeno soaked chicken thigh, bread & butter pickle, rustic ranch slaw, smoked paprika aioli
Cajun Pasta$18.00
Tagliatelle pasta, woodfired gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, cajun cream sauce, bell pepper, onion, spinach, fried capers
Classic Burger$12.00
Angus beef patty, shaved lettuce, vine-ripe tomato, red onion, pickle and mayo
More about Red Door Woodfired Grill
Strang Hall image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Strang Hall

7313 W 80th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.6 (327 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Salmon BLT ⭐$13.00
Sandwich | Sourdough, grilled salmon, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, aioli
Include utensils for carry-out 🍴
Please click here and then Add to Cart if you want us to include individually-packaged (disposable) utensils and napkins
I'm Dining In
Please click here and then Add to Cart if you'll be staying at Strang Hall. Then we'll plate your order instead of packaging it for carry-out. You only have to do this once per order.
More about Strang Hall
Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES

Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS

14319 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.9 (4258 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Panang Curry$15.95
This aromatic curry is a velvety blend of peanut flavor, coconut milk, and Thai spices that are similar to red curry, but with added depth from cumin and coriander seed.
Pad Kee Mow (Drunken Noodle)$15.95
Wide rice noodles are stir-fried with bell peppers, bok choy, chinese broccolli, and fresh basil in a tasty brown sauce.
Red Curry$15.95
We are so passionate about our curries. Experience the labor of love firsthand with our red curry. A blend of Thai red chilis and spices provide the color and the distinct taste in this popular dish made with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, and basil.
More about Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS
Ironhorse Bar & Grill image

 

Ironhorse Bar & Grill

5317 West 151st Street, Leawood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
“The Healthy Horse" Vegetarian Bowl$17.00
Cilantro rice topped with roasted corn, jalapeno, diced tomato, red onion, black beans, avocado and drizzled with cilantro oil. Served with lime
Cobb Salad$14.00
A blend of fresh cut romaine, arugula, and red leaf lettuce, red onion, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, a fresh boiled egg, ancho grilled chicken and sliced scallions tossed in Avocado Crème
Fish N Chips Fresh Atlantic Cod / Sliced Potato Chips$18.00
Crispy beer battered fresh Atlantic cod fried golden brown and served with house made tater sauce with freshly sliced potato chips
More about Ironhorse Bar & Grill
Talk of the Town image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Talk of the Town

5201 W 135th St, Leawood

Avg 4.3 (4301 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CLASSIC BURGER$12.00
1/2 POUND CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF
MOZZARELLA STICKS$10.00
Five fried cheese sticks, hand-breaded with Italian- seasoned panko bread crumbs, served with warm marinara, shredded Parmesan.
WINGS$15.00
Jumbo Traditional Bone In
More about Talk of the Town
Buffalo State Pizza Co. OP image

 

Buffalo State Pizza Co. OP

7901 SANTA FE DRIVE, OVERLAND PARK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Slice Le Royale$6.75
Scimeca Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Green Peppers, Fresh Mushroom, Black Olives, Red Onion, Extra Cheese.
Slice Don Pepe$6.75
topped with Pepperoni, Fresh spinach, Roma Tomatoes, House Roasted Garlic and Parmesan cheese!
Le Royale 14"$21.00
Scimeca Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Green Peppers, Fresh Mushroom, Black Olives, Red Onion, Extra Cheese.
More about Buffalo State Pizza Co. OP
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

10146 W 119th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.5 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lots-O-Nachos$11.00
A heaping pile of chips, white queso, shredded cheese, tomatoes, chives & sour cream.
Original Wings$12.00
Deep fried to perfection and flavored with your choice of sauce.
Sliders$9.50
Three baby boogas with American cheese atop a bed of fries
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Johnny Cascone's Italian Restaurant image

 

Johnny Cascone's Italian Restaurant

6863 W 91st St, United States

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cascone's Baked Lasagna$16.00
Layers upon layers of pasta, meat & cheese's oven baked with Sugo.
Chicken Parmgiana$18.00
Lightly breaded , Sautéed , Baked with Mozzarella, Served with pasta
Toast Cheese Ravoli$9.00
Lightly breaded & fried, dusted with Parmesan
More about Johnny Cascone's Italian Restaurant
Tortilla Ranch image

 

Tortilla Ranch

8617 College Blvd, Overland Park

Avg 4.5 (2771 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Enchilada
Our menu items are fully customizable. Please make sure you choose all ingredients you would like included.
Layered Nachos$9.25
Our menu items are fully customizable. Please make sure you choose all ingredients you would like included.
Burrito Bowl
Our menu items are fully customizable. Please make sure you choose all ingredients you would like included.
More about Tortilla Ranch
Q39 image

 

Q39

11051 Antioch Rd., Overland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pit Master$11.00
Sliced Brisket with Classic BBQ sauce, Provolone Cheese, Onion Straws, and Toasted Bun.
Mr Burns$12.00
Cubed Burnt Ends, Chipotle BBQ sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese, Onion Straws, Toasted Bun.
Mac & Chz App$8.00
Five Cheeses and herb bread crumbs
More about Q39
Crushed Red image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Crushed Red

10640 Roe Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.5 (2632 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Regular This Pear is on Fire$12.59
Spiced pears, dried cranberries, bacon, goat cheese, avocado with spinach and house mix. Tossed with jalapeno honey dressing and topped with candied walnuts.
Pick Up Stix$4.29
Our signature dough is stuffed, rolled & baked then brushed with agave & kosher salt
Small This Pear is on Fire$9.49
Spiced pears, dried cranberries, bacon, goat cheese, avocado with spinach and house mix. Tossed with jalapeno honey dressing and topped with candied walnuts.
More about Crushed Red
BURG & BARREL image

 

BURG & BARREL

5408 W. 151st St., Leawood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Avocado$13.50
Certified Angus Beef patty, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato and chipotle cilantro mayo
Bourbon Glaze$13.50
Certified Angus Beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and bourbon glaze
Smokehouse$13.00
Cerfified Angus Beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles
More about BURG & BARREL
McLain's Market image

CAKES

McLain's Market

10695 Roe Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mini Cookie Box$12.00
This cookie box has 9 cookies total and has all of your favorite holiday cookies. It includes the following cookies: 1 round gingerbread cookie, 1 sugar sprinkle cookie, 2 chocolate chip cookies, 1 chocolate dipped macaroon, 3 butter cookies, and 1 cupcookie.
Latte
Double shot of espresso paired with your favorite milk.
Coffee Cakes + Cinnamon Pans$11.99
Our classic McLain’s coffee cakes are the perfect addition to a good cup of coffee or brunch! *Cinnamon Pans are 6 to a pan.
More about McLain's Market
Hawaiian Bros image

CHICKEN

Hawaiian Bros

12120 College Blvd, Overland Park

Avg 4.5 (1225 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Hawaiian Bros
Papa Keno's Pizzeria image

 

Papa Keno's Pizzeria

14850 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Papa Keno's Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

 

Dior Restaurant

6995 W 151st Street, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kids Tuesday Fingers
12OZ Strip$21.00
More about Dior Restaurant
The Social Club image

 

The Social Club

6301a West 135th Street, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Boneless Wings
Lightly breaded, boneless and all sauced up with your choice.
Original Wings
Deep fried to perfection and flavored with your choice of sauce.
Charred Wings
Just like our Original Wings with the extra step of char broiling to sear in the flavor
More about The Social Club
Shack Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

7940 W 135TH, OVERLAND PARK

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BELGIAN WAFFLES$5.49
Served with a side of butter and Maple Syrip.
GARY'S DRUNK GHOST AT LACLEDE$6.49
Shredded hash, bacon bits, green onions, SHACK cheese, sour cream
NOTORIOUS 'B.N.G'$10.49
Our biscuits n' gravy w/ 2 eggs your way, choice of bacon, sausage or chicken sausage w/ hash browns
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Shack Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

7218 COLLEGE BLVD, OVERLAND PARK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
IGUANA HUEVO RANCHERO$11.99
2 fried corn tortillas, refried beans, chorizo, queso blanco, salsa fresca, green chili salsa, sriracha drizzle, 2 eggs your way & hash browns
CHILI$4.99
a bowl of our best topped w/ Cheddar cheese & green onion
LEMON CURD AND BLUEBERRY PANCAKE$8.99
Lemon curd, blueberry compote & powdered sugar
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
cultivare Greens & Grains image

 

cultivare Greens & Grains

13366 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Craft Your Own Bowl or Salad$8.99
Build your own salad or bowl. Choose one base, one protein, four toppings and a dressing.
Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl$13.99
Fresh Ahi Tuna Served Raw, Quinoa Blend OR Cauliflower Rice, Yuzu Ponzu Marinade, Cucumber, Mango, Sambal Candied Peanuts, Sriracha Mayo, Black and White Sesame Seeds.
Everything Bagel$11.99
Smoked Salmon, Romaine / Spinach Blend, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Fresh Dill, Capers, Meshuggah, Everything Bagel Croutons, Everything Bagel Seasoning, .
Recommended Dressing: Creamy Dill.
More about cultivare Greens & Grains
Banner pic

 

Barley's Kitchen & Tap

11924 West 119th Street, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Smoked Sharp Cheddar Ale Soup$3.50
Smoky & creamy with a slight kick. Made with Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
Boneless Wings
Lightly breaded, boneless and all sauced up with your choice.
Original Wings
Deep fried to perfection and flavored with your choice of sauce.
More about Barley's Kitchen & Tap
I Am Cafe image

 

I Am Cafe

14357 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about I Am Cafe

