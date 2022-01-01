Overland Park restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
13350 College Blvd, Lenexa
|Popular items
|Cheese Balls
|$10.00
Fried pepper jack cheese served with our Famous Ranch
|Charred Wings
|$12.50
Just like our Original Wings with the extra step of char broiling to sear in the flavor
|Original Wings
|$12.00
Deep fried to perfection and flavored with your choice of sauce.
TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN
Taco Naco KC
8220 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park
|Popular items
|Quesadilla
|$5.75
6-inch pork-fat flour tortilla with melted cheese, and a filling of your choice. NO VEGAN OPTION
|Carne Asada Chimichurri Taco
|$3.75
grilled angus flank steak, cheese, avocado mousse, pico de gallo on a 5-inch corn tortilla
|Pulled Pork Pibil Taco
|$3.75
slow cooked pork, chipotle aoli, red pickled onion on a 5-inch corn tortilla
PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Garozzo's
9950 COLLEGE BLVD, OVERLAND PARK
|Popular items
|Sicilian Garlic Dip
|$5.25
Special dip consisting of olive oil, garlic, fresh basil, herbs and spices and Romano Cheese
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$19.25
Fettuccine pasta served in a creamy Alfredo sauce
|Toasted Ravioli
|$7.75
Choice of meat, cheese or a combination served with Maggie's Sugo
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
11922 West 119th Street, Overland Park
|Popular items
|CLASSIC BURGER
|$5.00
1/2 POUND CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF
Sheridan's Unforked
7337 West 119th Street, Overland Park
|Popular items
|Citrus Crunch Chicken
|$4.90
*Honey citrus-guajillo glazed tempura all natural chicken breast with blistered onions/poblanos, fresh cilantro sprig, queso fresco. (344)
|Hail The Kale
|$7.30
Fresh ribbons of kale lightly tossed with parmesan cheese and lemon olive oil dressing, topped with toasted panko bread crumbs. (618)
|K Fries
|$4.00
Golden brown skin-on Kennebec potatoes, hand-cut, fried, sprinkled with pure ocean sea salt. Organic ketchup available. (324)
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BURG & BARREL
7042 W 76th St, Overland Park
|Popular items
|Smokehouse
|$13.00
Cerfified Angus Beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles.
|Cowboy
|$13.00
Certified Angus Beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, BBQ sauce, bibb lettuce, tomato and pickles. Topped with a beer-battered onion ring.
|Baby Bella
|$12.00
Certified Angus Beef Patty, swiss, garlic sauteed mushrooms and truffle buttermik aioli.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
14337 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park
|Popular items
|Lots-O-Nachos
|$11.00
A heaping pile of chips, white queso, shredded cheese, tomatoes, chives & sour cream.
|Original Fried Flavored
|$10.00
Freshly breaded, deep fried and smothered with your choice of sauce
|Jumbo Soft Pretzel
|$8.00
A huge salted pretzel and a side of cheese for dipping
Clock Tower Bakery & Cafe
7911 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park
|Popular items
|Curried Chicken Sandwich
|$6.95
All white meat chicken, golden raisins, pecans and curry mayo
|Chicken Mushroom Bake
|$6.25
All white meat chicken, mushrooms in a light sauce baked in puff pastry
|Breakfast Pizza
|$7.95
Egg and Swiss cheese plus 2 toppings
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Red Door Woodfired Grill
8001 W 159th St, Overland Park
|Popular items
|Fried Jalapeno Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Buttermilk jalapeno soaked chicken thigh, bread & butter pickle, rustic ranch slaw, smoked paprika aioli
|Cajun Pasta
|$18.00
Tagliatelle pasta, woodfired gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, cajun cream sauce, bell pepper, onion, spinach, fried capers
|Classic Burger
|$12.00
Angus beef patty, shaved lettuce, vine-ripe tomato, red onion, pickle and mayo
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Strang Hall
7313 W 80th St, Overland Park
|Popular items
|Salmon BLT ⭐
|$13.00
Sandwich | Sourdough, grilled salmon, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, aioli
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES
Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS
14319 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park
|Popular items
|Panang Curry
|$15.95
This aromatic curry is a velvety blend of peanut flavor, coconut milk, and Thai spices that are similar to red curry, but with added depth from cumin and coriander seed.
|Pad Kee Mow (Drunken Noodle)
|$15.95
Wide rice noodles are stir-fried with bell peppers, bok choy, chinese broccolli, and fresh basil in a tasty brown sauce.
|Red Curry
|$15.95
We are so passionate about our curries. Experience the labor of love firsthand with our red curry. A blend of Thai red chilis and spices provide the color and the distinct taste in this popular dish made with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, and basil.
Ironhorse Bar & Grill
5317 West 151st Street, Leawood
|Popular items
|“The Healthy Horse" Vegetarian Bowl
|$17.00
Cilantro rice topped with roasted corn, jalapeno, diced tomato, red onion, black beans, avocado and drizzled with cilantro oil. Served with lime
|Cobb Salad
|$14.00
A blend of fresh cut romaine, arugula, and red leaf lettuce, red onion, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, a fresh boiled egg, ancho grilled chicken and sliced scallions tossed in Avocado Crème
|Fish N Chips Fresh Atlantic Cod / Sliced Potato Chips
|$18.00
Crispy beer battered fresh Atlantic cod fried golden brown and served with house made tater sauce with freshly sliced potato chips
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town
5201 W 135th St, Leawood
|Popular items
|CLASSIC BURGER
|$12.00
1/2 POUND CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF
|MOZZARELLA STICKS
|$10.00
Five fried cheese sticks, hand-breaded with Italian- seasoned panko bread crumbs, served with warm marinara, shredded Parmesan.
|WINGS
|$15.00
Jumbo Traditional Bone In
Buffalo State Pizza Co. OP
7901 SANTA FE DRIVE, OVERLAND PARK
|Popular items
|Slice Le Royale
|$6.75
Scimeca Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Green Peppers, Fresh Mushroom, Black Olives, Red Onion, Extra Cheese.
|Slice Don Pepe
|$6.75
topped with Pepperoni, Fresh spinach, Roma Tomatoes, House Roasted Garlic and Parmesan cheese!
|Le Royale 14"
|$21.00
Scimeca Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Green Peppers, Fresh Mushroom, Black Olives, Red Onion, Extra Cheese.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
10146 W 119th St, Overland Park
|Popular items
|Lots-O-Nachos
|$11.00
A heaping pile of chips, white queso, shredded cheese, tomatoes, chives & sour cream.
|Original Wings
|$12.00
Deep fried to perfection and flavored with your choice of sauce.
|Sliders
|$9.50
Three baby boogas with American cheese atop a bed of fries
Johnny Cascone's Italian Restaurant
6863 W 91st St, United States
|Popular items
|Cascone's Baked Lasagna
|$16.00
Layers upon layers of pasta, meat & cheese's oven baked with Sugo.
|Chicken Parmgiana
|$18.00
Lightly breaded , Sautéed , Baked with Mozzarella, Served with pasta
|Toast Cheese Ravoli
|$9.00
Lightly breaded & fried, dusted with Parmesan
Tortilla Ranch
8617 College Blvd, Overland Park
|Popular items
|Enchilada
Our menu items are fully customizable. Please make sure you choose all ingredients you would like included.
|Layered Nachos
|$9.25
Our menu items are fully customizable. Please make sure you choose all ingredients you would like included.
|Burrito Bowl
|$9.00
Our menu items are fully customizable. Please make sure you choose all ingredients you would like included.
Q39
11051 Antioch Rd., Overland Park
|Popular items
|Pit Master
|$11.00
Sliced Brisket with Classic BBQ sauce, Provolone Cheese, Onion Straws, and Toasted Bun.
|Mr Burns
|$12.00
Cubed Burnt Ends, Chipotle BBQ sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese, Onion Straws, Toasted Bun.
|Mac & Chz App
|$8.00
Five Cheeses and herb bread crumbs
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Crushed Red
10640 Roe Ave, Overland Park
|Popular items
|Regular This Pear is on Fire
|$12.59
Spiced pears, dried cranberries, bacon, goat cheese, avocado with spinach and house mix. Tossed with jalapeno honey dressing and topped with candied walnuts.
|Pick Up Stix
|$4.29
Our signature dough is stuffed, rolled & baked then brushed with agave & kosher salt
|Small This Pear is on Fire
|$9.49
Spiced pears, dried cranberries, bacon, goat cheese, avocado with spinach and house mix. Tossed with jalapeno honey dressing and topped with candied walnuts.
BURG & BARREL
5408 W. 151st St., Leawood
|Popular items
|Spicy Avocado
|$13.50
Certified Angus Beef patty, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato and chipotle cilantro mayo
|Bourbon Glaze
|$13.50
Certified Angus Beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and bourbon glaze
|Smokehouse
|$13.00
Cerfified Angus Beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles
CAKES
McLain's Market
10695 Roe Ave, Overland Park
|Popular items
|Mini Cookie Box
|$12.00
This cookie box has 9 cookies total and has all of your favorite holiday cookies. It includes the following cookies: 1 round gingerbread cookie, 1 sugar sprinkle cookie, 2 chocolate chip cookies, 1 chocolate dipped macaroon, 3 butter cookies, and 1 cupcookie.
|Latte
Double shot of espresso paired with your favorite milk.
|Coffee Cakes + Cinnamon Pans
|$11.99
Our classic McLain’s coffee cakes are the perfect addition to a good cup of coffee or brunch! *Cinnamon Pans are 6 to a pan.
Dior Restaurant
6995 W 151st Street, Overland Park
|Popular items
|Kids Tuesday Fingers
|12OZ Strip
|$21.00
The Social Club
6301a West 135th Street, Overland Park
|Popular items
|Boneless Wings
Lightly breaded, boneless and all sauced up with your choice.
|Original Wings
Deep fried to perfection and flavored with your choice of sauce.
|Charred Wings
Just like our Original Wings with the extra step of char broiling to sear in the flavor
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
7940 W 135TH, OVERLAND PARK
|Popular items
|BELGIAN WAFFLES
|$5.49
Served with a side of butter and Maple Syrip.
|GARY'S DRUNK GHOST AT LACLEDE
|$6.49
Shredded hash, bacon bits, green onions, SHACK cheese, sour cream
|NOTORIOUS 'B.N.G'
|$10.49
Our biscuits n' gravy w/ 2 eggs your way, choice of bacon, sausage or chicken sausage w/ hash browns
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
7218 COLLEGE BLVD, OVERLAND PARK
|Popular items
|IGUANA HUEVO RANCHERO
|$11.99
2 fried corn tortillas, refried beans, chorizo, queso blanco, salsa fresca, green chili salsa, sriracha drizzle, 2 eggs your way & hash browns
|CHILI
|$4.99
a bowl of our best topped w/ Cheddar cheese & green onion
|LEMON CURD AND BLUEBERRY PANCAKE
|$8.99
Lemon curd, blueberry compote & powdered sugar
cultivare Greens & Grains
13366 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park
|Popular items
|Craft Your Own Bowl or Salad
|$8.99
Build your own salad or bowl. Choose one base, one protein, four toppings and a dressing.
|Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl
|$13.99
Fresh Ahi Tuna Served Raw, Quinoa Blend OR Cauliflower Rice, Yuzu Ponzu Marinade, Cucumber, Mango, Sambal Candied Peanuts, Sriracha Mayo, Black and White Sesame Seeds.
|Everything Bagel
|$11.99
Smoked Salmon, Romaine / Spinach Blend, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Fresh Dill, Capers, Meshuggah, Everything Bagel Croutons, Everything Bagel Seasoning, .
Recommended Dressing: Creamy Dill.
Barley's Kitchen & Tap
11924 West 119th Street, Overland Park
|Popular items
|Smoked Sharp Cheddar Ale Soup
|$3.50
Smoky & creamy with a slight kick. Made with Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
|Boneless Wings
Lightly breaded, boneless and all sauced up with your choice.
|Original Wings
Deep fried to perfection and flavored with your choice of sauce.
I Am Cafe
14357 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park
