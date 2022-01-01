Overland Park bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Overland Park restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Overland Park

Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

13350 College Blvd, Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheese Balls$10.00
Fried pepper jack cheese served with our Famous Ranch
Charred Wings$12.50
Just like our Original Wings with the extra step of char broiling to sear in the flavor
Original Wings$12.00
Deep fried to perfection and flavored with your choice of sauce.
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Talk of the Town Grill & Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Talk of the Town Grill & Bar

11922 West 119th Street, Overland Park

Avg 4.3 (3050 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
***VEHICLE STYLE & COLOR***
**WE NEED YOUR CAR INFO***CHOOSE MENU DROP DOWN ABOVE RIGHT TO SEE SPECIALS FOR THE DAY*
CLASSIC BURGER$5.00
1/2 POUND CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF
WALK IN TO BAR
CHOOSE THIS OPTION IF YOU WANT TO WALK IN AND PICK UP
More about Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

14337 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.1 (847 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build-A-Booga$10.50
A half-pound of fresh hand pattied ground beef with lettuce, pickle, and onion
Charred Wings$12.50
Just like our Original Wings with the extra step of char broiling to sear in the flavor
Cheese Balls$10.00
Fried pepper jack cheese served with our Famous Ranch
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Red Door Woodfired Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Red Door Woodfired Grill

8001 W 159th St, Overland Park

Avg 4 (147 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Jalapeno Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Buttermilk jalapeno soaked chicken thigh, bread & butter pickle, rustic ranch slaw, smoked paprika aioli
Cajun Pasta$18.00
Tagliatelle pasta, woodfired gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, cajun cream sauce, bell pepper, onion, spinach, fried capers
Classic Burger$12.00
Angus beef patty, shaved lettuce, vine-ripe tomato, red onion, pickle and mayo
More about Red Door Woodfired Grill
Ironhorse Bar & Grill image

 

Ironhorse Bar & Grill

5317 West 151st Street, Leawood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
“The Healthy Horse" Vegetarian Bowl$17.00
Cilantro rice topped with roasted corn, jalapeno, diced tomato, red onion, black beans, avocado and drizzled with cilantro oil. Served with lime
Cobb Salad$14.00
A blend of fresh cut romaine, arugula, and red leaf lettuce, red onion, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, a fresh boiled egg, ancho grilled chicken and sliced scallions tossed in Avocado Crème
Fish N Chips Fresh Atlantic Cod / Sliced Potato Chips$18.00
Crispy beer battered fresh Atlantic cod fried golden brown and served with house made tater sauce with freshly sliced potato chips
More about Ironhorse Bar & Grill
Talk of the Town image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Talk of the Town

5201 W 135th St, Leawood

Avg 4.3 (4301 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CLASSIC BURGER$12.00
1/2 POUND CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF
MOZZARELLA STICKS$10.00
Five fried cheese sticks, hand-breaded with Italian- seasoned panko bread crumbs, served with warm marinara, shredded Parmesan.
WINGS$15.00
Jumbo Traditional Bone In
More about Talk of the Town
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

10146 W 119th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.5 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lots-O-Nachos$11.00
A heaping pile of chips, white queso, shredded cheese, tomatoes, chives & sour cream.
Original Wings$12.00
Deep fried to perfection and flavored with your choice of sauce.
Sliders$9.50
Three baby boogas with American cheese atop a bed of fries
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Q39 image

 

Q39

11051 Antioch Rd., Overland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pit Master$11.00
Sliced Brisket with Classic BBQ sauce, Provolone Cheese, Onion Straws, and Toasted Bun.
Mr Burns$12.00
Cubed Burnt Ends, Chipotle BBQ sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese, Onion Straws, Toasted Bun.
Mac & Chz App$8.00
Five Cheeses and herb bread crumbs
More about Q39
BURG & BARREL image

 

BURG & BARREL

5408 W. 151st St., Leawood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Avocado$13.50
Certified Angus Beef patty, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato and chipotle cilantro mayo
Bourbon Glaze$13.50
Certified Angus Beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and bourbon glaze
Smokehouse$13.00
Cerfified Angus Beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles
More about BURG & BARREL
Restaurant banner

 

Dior Restaurant

6995 W 151st Street, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kids Tuesday Fingers
12OZ Strip$21.00
More about Dior Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Overland Park

Pretzels

Chicken Tenders

Boneless Wings

Nachos

Burritos

Chicken Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Tacos

Map

More near Overland Park to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Lees Summit

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston