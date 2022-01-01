Overland Park bars & lounges you'll love
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
13350 College Blvd, Lenexa
|Popular items
|Cheese Balls
|$10.00
Fried pepper jack cheese served with our Famous Ranch
|Charred Wings
|$12.50
Just like our Original Wings with the extra step of char broiling to sear in the flavor
|Original Wings
|$12.00
Deep fried to perfection and flavored with your choice of sauce.
More about Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
11922 West 119th Street, Overland Park
|Popular items
|***VEHICLE STYLE & COLOR***
**WE NEED YOUR CAR INFO***CHOOSE MENU DROP DOWN ABOVE RIGHT TO SEE SPECIALS FOR THE DAY*
|CLASSIC BURGER
|$5.00
1/2 POUND CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF
|WALK IN TO BAR
CHOOSE THIS OPTION IF YOU WANT TO WALK IN AND PICK UP
More about Red Door Woodfired Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Red Door Woodfired Grill
8001 W 159th St, Overland Park
|Popular items
|Fried Jalapeno Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Buttermilk jalapeno soaked chicken thigh, bread & butter pickle, rustic ranch slaw, smoked paprika aioli
|Cajun Pasta
|$18.00
Tagliatelle pasta, woodfired gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, cajun cream sauce, bell pepper, onion, spinach, fried capers
|Classic Burger
|$12.00
Angus beef patty, shaved lettuce, vine-ripe tomato, red onion, pickle and mayo
More about Ironhorse Bar & Grill
Ironhorse Bar & Grill
5317 West 151st Street, Leawood
|Popular items
|“The Healthy Horse" Vegetarian Bowl
|$17.00
Cilantro rice topped with roasted corn, jalapeno, diced tomato, red onion, black beans, avocado and drizzled with cilantro oil. Served with lime
|Cobb Salad
|$14.00
A blend of fresh cut romaine, arugula, and red leaf lettuce, red onion, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, a fresh boiled egg, ancho grilled chicken and sliced scallions tossed in Avocado Crème
|Fish N Chips Fresh Atlantic Cod / Sliced Potato Chips
|$18.00
Crispy beer battered fresh Atlantic cod fried golden brown and served with house made tater sauce with freshly sliced potato chips
More about Talk of the Town
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town
5201 W 135th St, Leawood
|Popular items
|CLASSIC BURGER
|$12.00
1/2 POUND CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF
|MOZZARELLA STICKS
|$10.00
Five fried cheese sticks, hand-breaded with Italian- seasoned panko bread crumbs, served with warm marinara, shredded Parmesan.
|WINGS
|$15.00
Jumbo Traditional Bone In
More about Q39
Q39
11051 Antioch Rd., Overland Park
|Popular items
|Pit Master
|$11.00
Sliced Brisket with Classic BBQ sauce, Provolone Cheese, Onion Straws, and Toasted Bun.
|Mr Burns
|$12.00
Cubed Burnt Ends, Chipotle BBQ sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese, Onion Straws, Toasted Bun.
|Mac & Chz App
|$8.00
Five Cheeses and herb bread crumbs
More about BURG & BARREL
BURG & BARREL
5408 W. 151st St., Leawood
|Popular items
|Spicy Avocado
|$13.50
Certified Angus Beef patty, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato and chipotle cilantro mayo
|Bourbon Glaze
|$13.50
Certified Angus Beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and bourbon glaze
|Smokehouse
|$13.00
Cerfified Angus Beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles