Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Overland Park burger restaurants you'll love

Go
Overland Park restaurants
Toast

Must-try burger restaurants in Overland Park

Sheridan's Unforked image

 

Sheridan's Unforked

7337 West 119th Street, Overland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tilapia Tango$5.20
Tempura tilapia, creamy chipotle napa slaw and fresh cilantro sprig. (316)
The G.O.A.T. Taco$5.70
Melted chihuahua cheese, grilled chicken, arugula, white BBQ sauce, and pickled red onions.
Citrus Crunch Chicken$5.00
*Honey citrus-guajillo glazed tempura all natural chicken breast with blistered onions/poblanos, fresh cilantro sprig, queso fresco. (344)
More about Sheridan's Unforked
BURG & BARREL image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BURG & BARREL

7042 W 76th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.2 (1104 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Baby Bella$14.00
Certified Angus Beef Patty, swiss, garlic sauteed mushrooms and truffle buttermik aioli.
Bourbon Glaze$15.00
Certified Angus Beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and bourbon glaze.
Chopped House$14.00
Grilled or fried chicken breast, bleu cheese crumbles, romaine, applewood smoked bacon, hard-boiled egg and tomato
More about BURG & BARREL
Red Door Woodfired Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Red Door Woodfired Grill

8001 W 159th St, Overland Park

Avg 4 (147 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
EXP Small House Salad$7.00
Field greens, grape tomato, red onion, cucumber, radish, carrot, parmesan herbed croutons
KC Strip and Fries$25.00
2oz angus woodfire grilled KC strip, herb garlic butter, fries, grilled garlic bread
White Cheddar Spinach & Artichoke Dip$10.00
White corn tortilla chips
More about Red Door Woodfired Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Overland Park

Salmon

Quesadillas

Chicken Salad

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Nachos

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Overland Park to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Lees Summit

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston