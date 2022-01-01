Overland Park burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Overland Park
More about Sheridan's Unforked
Sheridan's Unforked
7337 West 119th Street, Overland Park
|Popular items
|Tilapia Tango
|$5.20
Tempura tilapia, creamy chipotle napa slaw and fresh cilantro sprig. (316)
|The G.O.A.T. Taco
|$5.70
Melted chihuahua cheese, grilled chicken, arugula, white BBQ sauce, and pickled red onions.
|Citrus Crunch Chicken
|$5.00
*Honey citrus-guajillo glazed tempura all natural chicken breast with blistered onions/poblanos, fresh cilantro sprig, queso fresco. (344)
More about BURG & BARREL
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BURG & BARREL
7042 W 76th St, Overland Park
|Popular items
|Baby Bella
|$14.00
Certified Angus Beef Patty, swiss, garlic sauteed mushrooms and truffle buttermik aioli.
|Bourbon Glaze
|$15.00
Certified Angus Beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and bourbon glaze.
|Chopped House
|$14.00
Grilled or fried chicken breast, bleu cheese crumbles, romaine, applewood smoked bacon, hard-boiled egg and tomato
More about Red Door Woodfired Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Red Door Woodfired Grill
8001 W 159th St, Overland Park
|Popular items
|EXP Small House Salad
|$7.00
Field greens, grape tomato, red onion, cucumber, radish, carrot, parmesan herbed croutons
|KC Strip and Fries
|$25.00
2oz angus woodfire grilled KC strip, herb garlic butter, fries, grilled garlic bread
|White Cheddar Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$10.00
White corn tortilla chips