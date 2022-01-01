Overland Park dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Garozzo's image

PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Garozzo's

9950 COLLEGE BLVD, OVERLAND PARK

Avg 4.2 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sicilian Garlic Dip$5.25
Special dip consisting of olive oil, garlic, fresh basil, herbs and spices and Romano Cheese
Fettuccine Alfredo$19.25
Fettuccine pasta served in a creamy Alfredo sauce
Toasted Ravioli$7.75
Choice of meat, cheese or a combination served with Maggie's Sugo
More about Garozzo's
Red Door Woodfired Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Red Door Woodfired Grill

8001 W 159th St, Overland Park

Avg 4 (147 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Jalapeno Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Buttermilk jalapeno soaked chicken thigh, bread & butter pickle, rustic ranch slaw, smoked paprika aioli
Cajun Pasta$18.00
Tagliatelle pasta, woodfired gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, cajun cream sauce, bell pepper, onion, spinach, fried capers
Classic Burger$12.00
Angus beef patty, shaved lettuce, vine-ripe tomato, red onion, pickle and mayo
More about Red Door Woodfired Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Dior Restaurant

6995 W 151st Street, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kids Tuesday Fingers
12OZ Strip$21.00
More about Dior Restaurant

