Overland Park pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Overland Park

Buffalo State Pizza Co. OP image

 

Buffalo State Pizza Co. OP

7901 SANTA FE DRIVE, OVERLAND PARK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Slice Le Royale$6.75
Scimeca Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Green Peppers, Fresh Mushroom, Black Olives, Red Onion, Extra Cheese.
Slice Don Pepe$6.75
topped with Pepperoni, Fresh spinach, Roma Tomatoes, House Roasted Garlic and Parmesan cheese!
Le Royale 14"$21.00
Scimeca Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Green Peppers, Fresh Mushroom, Black Olives, Red Onion, Extra Cheese.
More about Buffalo State Pizza Co. OP
Crushed Red image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Crushed Red

10640 Roe Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.5 (2632 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Regular This Pear is on Fire$12.59
Spiced pears, dried cranberries, bacon, goat cheese, avocado with spinach and house mix. Tossed with jalapeno honey dressing and topped with candied walnuts.
Pick Up Stix$4.29
Our signature dough is stuffed, rolled & baked then brushed with agave & kosher salt
Small This Pear is on Fire$9.49
Spiced pears, dried cranberries, bacon, goat cheese, avocado with spinach and house mix. Tossed with jalapeno honey dressing and topped with candied walnuts.
More about Crushed Red
Papa Keno's Pizzeria image

 

Papa Keno's Pizzeria

14850 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Papa Keno's Pizzeria

