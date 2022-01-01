Overland Park pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Overland Park
More about Buffalo State Pizza Co. OP
Buffalo State Pizza Co. OP
7901 SANTA FE DRIVE, OVERLAND PARK
|Popular items
|Slice Le Royale
|$6.75
Scimeca Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Green Peppers, Fresh Mushroom, Black Olives, Red Onion, Extra Cheese.
|Slice Don Pepe
|$6.75
topped with Pepperoni, Fresh spinach, Roma Tomatoes, House Roasted Garlic and Parmesan cheese!
|Le Royale 14"
|$21.00
Scimeca Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Green Peppers, Fresh Mushroom, Black Olives, Red Onion, Extra Cheese.
More about Crushed Red
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Crushed Red
10640 Roe Ave, Overland Park
|Popular items
|Regular This Pear is on Fire
|$12.59
Spiced pears, dried cranberries, bacon, goat cheese, avocado with spinach and house mix. Tossed with jalapeno honey dressing and topped with candied walnuts.
|Pick Up Stix
|$4.29
Our signature dough is stuffed, rolled & baked then brushed with agave & kosher salt
|Small This Pear is on Fire
|$9.49
Spiced pears, dried cranberries, bacon, goat cheese, avocado with spinach and house mix. Tossed with jalapeno honey dressing and topped with candied walnuts.