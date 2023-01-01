Bacon cheeseburgers in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
More about SERV - 9051 Metcalf
SERV - 9051 Metcalf
9051 Metcalf, Overland Park
|Jalapeno Ranch Bacon Burger
|$15.00
6oz Chuck Burger Patty, Jalapeno Ranch Sauce, Bacon, Caramelized Onion, Lettuce, Tomato on a Toasted Bun, with choice of fries or tots.
More about Iron Horse Bar & Grill
Iron Horse Bar & Grill
5317 West 151st Street, Leawood
|Smokey Bacon BBQ Burger
|$16.00
Half a pound of fresh, never-frozen Black Angus Beef. Our house-made BBQ Sauce anchors the creation, while melted Cheddar Cheese, crispy Onion Strings, and smoky Bacon create a symphony of flavors. All sandwiched between a grilled Potato Bun, this culinary masterpiece is sure to satisfy your cravings.