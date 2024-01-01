Boba tea in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve boba tea
Tuk Tuk Thai
8351 W 135th St, Overland park
|Boba Tea - Mango
|$5.50
|Boba Tea - Watermelon
|$5.50
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Strang Hall
7313 W 80th St, Overland Park
|Thai - Boba Tea
|$7.00
Thai milk tea powder mixed with milk, poured over ice, with your choice of boba
|Traditional - Boba Tea
|$7.00
Iced black tea is mixed with a splash of milk, with your choice of boba
|Taro - Boba Tea
|$7.00
Taro milk tea powder mixed with milk, poured over ice, with your choice of boba