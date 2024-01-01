Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boba tea in Overland Park

Overland Park restaurants
Overland Park restaurants that serve boba tea

Tuk Tuk Thai image

 

Tuk Tuk Thai

8351 W 135th St, Overland park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Boba Tea - Mango$5.50
Boba Tea - Watermelon$5.50
More about Tuk Tuk Thai
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Strang Hall

7313 W 80th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.6 (327 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Thai - Boba Tea$7.00
Thai milk tea powder mixed with milk, poured over ice, with your choice of boba
Traditional - Boba Tea$7.00
Iced black tea is mixed with a splash of milk, with your choice of boba
Taro - Boba Tea$7.00
Taro milk tea powder mixed with milk, poured over ice, with your choice of boba
More about Strang Hall

