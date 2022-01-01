Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Overland Park

Overland Park restaurants
Toast

Overland Park restaurants that serve boneless wings

Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

13350 College Blvd, Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Boneless Wings$9.00
Lightly breaded, boneless and all sauced up with your choice.
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Talk of the Town Grill & Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Talk of the Town Grill & Bar

11922 West 119th Street, Overland Park

Avg 4.3 (3050 reviews)
Takeout
BONELESS WINGS$9.00
BONELESS WINGS$11.00
More about Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
Boneless Wings image

 

KC Hopps Catering & Events

6301a West 135th Street, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Boneless Wings
Lightly breaded, boneless and all sauced up with your choice.
More about KC Hopps Catering & Events
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

14337 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.1 (847 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Boneless Wings$9.00
Lightly breaded, boneless and all sauced up with your choice.
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
dfb3e1f6-4ccd-456f-86f0-ab0f8000138a image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Talk of the Town

5201 W 135th St, Leawood

Avg 4.3 (4301 reviews)
Takeout
BONELESS WINGS$14.00
More about Talk of the Town
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

10146 W 119th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.5 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Boneless Wings$9.00
Lightly breaded, boneless and all sauced up with your choice.
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill

