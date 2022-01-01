Brisket in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve brisket
TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN
Taco Naco KC
8220 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park
|Brisket Barbacoa Taco
|$3.75
slow-cooked beef, chipotle aoli, red pickled onion on a 5-inch corn tortilla
Buck Tui BBQ
6737 W 75th St, Overland Park
|KC-Thai Brisket Sandwich
|$17.00
Brined Brisket, Caramelized Onions, Peppers, KC Mushroom Culture Mushrooms, Buttermilk Chive
Served with Fries
|"Khao Poon" Brisket
|$22.00
Brisket, Coconut Curry, Vermicelli Noodles, Bean Sprouts, Cabbage, Basil, Local Vegetables
|Arrowhead Prime Brisket
|$18.00
1/2 lb Smoked Beef Brisket from a 72 hour Fish Sauce Marinade
Served with BBQ Sauce and Tiger Cry Sauce
Ironhorse Bar & Grill
5317 West 151st Street, Leawood
|Smoked Brisket 8oz w/ Mashed Potatoes / Honey Glazed Carrots
|$19.00
Sliced slow smoked brisket, creamy mashed potatoes, Iron Horse rustic Kick-In BBQ sauce, and honey glazed carrots
|Beefy Brisket Quesadilla
|$13.00
Flour tortilla toasted with pepper jack cheese, caramelized onions, chopped brisket and tangy BBQ sauce. Served with sour cream and house made salsa
|Smoked Brisket Nacho
|$13.00
In house smoked shredded brisket, cured with our special rub, blended with queso, pico, black beans and fresh jalapenos then drizzled with our avocado crema
Tortilla Ranch
8617 College Blvd, Overland Park
|Citrus Marinated Brisket Street Taco
|$2.50
Citrus marinated brisket, cabbage mix, cilantro, avocado salsa and limes, served on a corn tortilla.
Q39
11051 Antioch Rd., Overland Park
|Ulitmate Brisket Bundle - whole
|$294.00
*** min 1 day order in advance ***
Whole smoked brisket, hot and ready for you to carve. Served with baked beans, cucumber salad, potato salad, apple coleslaw, classic sauce, utensils and plateware. Serves 18-20 people
|Brisket Plate
|$18.00
Sliced Smoked Brisket served with Burnt Ends and Classic BBQ sauce
|Beef Brisket Dip
|$13.00