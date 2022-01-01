Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Overland Park

Overland Park restaurants
Overland Park restaurants that serve brisket

Brisket Barbacoa Taco image

TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN

Taco Naco KC

8220 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.6 (319 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brisket Barbacoa Taco$3.75
slow-cooked beef, chipotle aoli, red pickled onion on a 5-inch corn tortilla
More about Taco Naco KC
Item pic

 

Buck Tui BBQ

6737 W 75th St, Overland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
KC-Thai Brisket Sandwich$17.00
Brined Brisket, Caramelized Onions, Peppers, KC Mushroom Culture Mushrooms, Buttermilk Chive
Served with Fries
"Khao Poon" Brisket$22.00
Brisket, Coconut Curry, Vermicelli Noodles, Bean Sprouts, Cabbage, Basil, Local Vegetables
Arrowhead Prime Brisket$18.00
1/2 lb Smoked Beef Brisket from a 72 hour Fish Sauce Marinade
Served with BBQ Sauce and Tiger Cry Sauce
More about Buck Tui BBQ
Item pic

 

Ironhorse Bar & Grill

5317 West 151st Street, Leawood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Brisket 8oz w/ Mashed Potatoes / Honey Glazed Carrots$19.00
Sliced slow smoked brisket, creamy mashed potatoes, Iron Horse rustic Kick-In BBQ sauce, and honey glazed carrots
Beefy Brisket Quesadilla$13.00
Flour tortilla toasted with pepper jack cheese, caramelized onions, chopped brisket and tangy BBQ sauce. Served with sour cream and house made salsa
Smoked Brisket Nacho$13.00
In house smoked shredded brisket, cured with our special rub, blended with queso, pico, black beans and fresh jalapenos then drizzled with our avocado crema
More about Ironhorse Bar & Grill
Tortilla Ranch image

 

Tortilla Ranch

8617 College Blvd, Overland Park

Avg 4.5 (2771 reviews)
Takeout
Citrus Marinated Brisket Street Taco$2.50
Citrus marinated brisket, cabbage mix, cilantro, avocado salsa and limes, served on a corn tortilla.
More about Tortilla Ranch
Item pic

 

Q39

11051 Antioch Rd., Overland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ulitmate Brisket Bundle - whole$294.00
*** min 1 day order in advance ***
Whole smoked brisket, hot and ready for you to carve. Served with baked beans, cucumber salad, potato salad, apple coleslaw, classic sauce, utensils and plateware. Serves 18-20 people
Brisket Plate$18.00
Sliced Smoked Brisket served with Burnt Ends and Classic BBQ sauce
Beef Brisket Dip$13.00
More about Q39

