Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
13350 College Blvd, Lenexa
|Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
Chicken breast breaded, fried and buffaloized served on a bun
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
14337 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park
|Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
Chicken breast breaded, fried and buffaloized served on a bun
More about Talk of the Town
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town
5201 W 135th St, Leawood
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.50
Fried or grilled chicken breast tossed in your choice of TOTT’s wing sauce, lettuce, tomato, sesame seed bun, side of blue cheese or ranch dressing.