Buffalo wings in Overland Park

Overland Park restaurants
Overland Park restaurants that serve buffalo wings

The Other Place-Overland Park

7324 W 80th St, Overland Park

Buffalo Wings (6)$7.50
Served with celery and your choice of sauce.
Buffalo Wings (12)$14.50
Served with celery and your choice of sauce.
BURG & BARREL Overland Park

7042 W 76th St, Overland Park

Buffalo Wings$12.00
Wing-sized chicken drumsticks tossed with house buffalo sauce served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese
BURG & BARREL Leawood

5408 W. 151st St., Leawood

Buffalo Wings$12.00
Chicken wings tossed with house buffalo sauce served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese
