Buffalo wings in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve buffalo wings
More about The Other Place-Overland Park
The Other Place-Overland Park
7324 W 80th St, Overland Park
|Buffalo Wings (6)
|$7.50
Served with celery and your choice of sauce.
|Buffalo Wings (12)
|$14.50
Served with celery and your choice of sauce.
More about BURG & BARREL Overland Park
BURG & BARREL Overland Park
7042 W 76th St, Overland Park
|Buffalo Wings
|$12.00
Wing-sized chicken drumsticks tossed with house buffalo sauce served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese