Burritos in Overland Park

Overland Park restaurants
Toast

Overland Park restaurants that serve burritos

TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN

Taco Naco KC

8220 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.6 (319 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bkft Burrito$5.75
6-inch handheld burrito with 1oz of scrambled egg, cheese, and 1oz of a filling of your choice on a pork-fat flour tortilla. NO VEGAN OPTION
Burrito XL$11.75
12-inch gigantic burrito loaded with rice, beans, cheese, aoli, and 4oz of meat filling of your choice on a pork-fat flour tortilla.
NO VEGAN OPTION
Buck Tui BBQ

6737 W 75th St, Overland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Farmers Market Breakfast Burrito$15.00
Yoli burro tortillas, smoked peppers and onions, cheese,
scrambled eggs, gailan, creamy tiger cry
Shack Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

7940 W 135TH, OVERLAND PARK

No reviews yet
Takeout
BURRITO DEL CULO GRANDE$14.49
Burrito stuffed w/ chorizo, steak, hash
browns, queso, salsa fresca & scrambled
eggs topped w/ guacamole, sour cream, queso blanco & green chile salsa w/ hash browns...and you know what...throw some crushed
doritos on top. OK, that's it...for now
SWEET AVO-RITO BURRITO$11.99
Avocado, green & red peppers, sweet pot tots, egg whites & Cheddar cheese in a wheat tortilla
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Strang Hall

7313 W 80th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.6 (327 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Burrito Crujiente ⭐$15.00
Entree | Choice of carnitas pork, ground beef or shredded chicken with black beans, rice & cheese, rolled in a flour tortilla with salsa.
Cali Style (fries + guac) +2
Carne Asada Steak Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Brunch | Served with eggs, salsa and cheese
Bacon Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Brunch | Served with eggs, salsa and cheese
Ranch Hand Burrito image

 

Tortilla Ranch

8617 College Blvd, Overland Park

Avg 4.5 (2771 reviews)
Takeout
Ranch Hand Burrito$9.00
Our menu items are fully customizable. Please make sure you choose all ingredients you would like included.
Enchilada Style Burrito$9.00
Our menu items are fully customizable. Please make sure you choose all ingredients you would like included.
Burrito Bowl$9.00
Our menu items are fully customizable. Please make sure you choose all ingredients you would like included.
CAKES

McLain's Market

10695 Roe Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Smothered Burrito$8.50
Scrambled eggs, bacon, potatoes, black beans, & monterey jack cheese wrapped in a tortilla. Topped with jalapeño cheese sauce, corn pico, and an avocado wedge.
Smothered Burrito$9.40
Eggs, bacon, potatoes, black beans, and monterey jack, wrapped in a tortilla. Topped with jalapeno cheese sauce, corn pico, and avocado.
Pepperjack Burrito$8.30
A McLain’s Classic! Serrano sauce, sausage, eggs, pepperjack, and potatoes, wrapped in a tortilla.
Costa Vida - Overland Park image

SALADS

Costa Vida - Overland Park

8093 W 159th St, Overland

Avg 4.5 (994 reviews)
Sweet Pork Burrito$8.49
