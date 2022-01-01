Burritos in Overland Park
TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN
Taco Naco KC
8220 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park
|Bkft Burrito
|$5.75
6-inch handheld burrito with 1oz of scrambled egg, cheese, and 1oz of a filling of your choice on a pork-fat flour tortilla. NO VEGAN OPTION
|Burrito XL
|$11.75
12-inch gigantic burrito loaded with rice, beans, cheese, aoli, and 4oz of meat filling of your choice on a pork-fat flour tortilla.
NO VEGAN OPTION
Buck Tui BBQ
6737 W 75th St, Overland Park
|Farmers Market Breakfast Burrito
|$15.00
Yoli burro tortillas, smoked peppers and onions, cheese,
scrambled eggs, gailan, creamy tiger cry
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
7940 W 135TH, OVERLAND PARK
|BURRITO DEL CULO GRANDE
|$14.49
Burrito stuffed w/ chorizo, steak, hash
browns, queso, salsa fresca & scrambled
eggs topped w/ guacamole, sour cream, queso blanco & green chile salsa w/ hash browns...and you know what...throw some crushed
doritos on top. OK, that's it...for now
|SWEET AVO-RITO BURRITO
|$11.99
Avocado, green & red peppers, sweet pot tots, egg whites & Cheddar cheese in a wheat tortilla
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Strang Hall
7313 W 80th St, Overland Park
|Burrito Crujiente ⭐
|$15.00
Entree | Choice of carnitas pork, ground beef or shredded chicken with black beans, rice & cheese, rolled in a flour tortilla with salsa.
Cali Style (fries + guac) +2
|Carne Asada Steak Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
Brunch | Served with eggs, salsa and cheese
|Bacon Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Brunch | Served with eggs, salsa and cheese
Tortilla Ranch
8617 College Blvd, Overland Park
|Ranch Hand Burrito
|$9.00
Our menu items are fully customizable. Please make sure you choose all ingredients you would like included.
|Enchilada Style Burrito
|$9.00
Our menu items are fully customizable. Please make sure you choose all ingredients you would like included.
|Burrito Bowl
|$9.00
Our menu items are fully customizable. Please make sure you choose all ingredients you would like included.
CAKES
McLain's Market
10695 Roe Ave, Overland Park
|Smothered Burrito
|$8.50
Scrambled eggs, bacon, potatoes, black beans, & monterey jack cheese wrapped in a tortilla. Topped with jalapeño cheese sauce, corn pico, and an avocado wedge.
|Smothered Burrito
|$9.40
Eggs, bacon, potatoes, black beans, and monterey jack, wrapped in a tortilla. Topped with jalapeno cheese sauce, corn pico, and avocado.
|Pepperjack Burrito
|$8.30
A McLain’s Classic! Serrano sauce, sausage, eggs, pepperjack, and potatoes, wrapped in a tortilla.