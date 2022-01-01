Caesar salad in Overland Park

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Garozzo's

9950 COLLEGE BLVD, OVERLAND PARK

Avg 4.2 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad$5.25
Romaine lettuce with homemade Caesar dressing , parmigiano and croutons
Caesar Salad$7.25
Romaine lettuce with homemade Caesar dressing, parmigiano and croutons
Caesar Salad no Croutons$7.25
Romaine lettuce with homemade Caesar dressing and Romano
More about Garozzo's
Talk of the Town Grill & Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Talk of the Town Grill & Bar

11922 West 119th Street, Overland Park

Avg 4.3 (3050 reviews)
Takeout
CAESAR SALAD$12.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons. Served with Caesar dressing.
More about Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
Strang Hall image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Strang Hall

7313 W 80th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.6 (327 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Caesar Side Salad$7.00
Side Salad | mixed greens dressed with our house-made dressing & garlic toast points
(Vegetarian)
More about Strang Hall
Item pic

 

Ironhorse Bar & Grill

5317 West 151st Street, Leawood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Salad$11.00
Fresh grilled romaine, fresh croutons, and grated parmesan served with homemade Caesar dressing
More about Ironhorse Bar & Grill
Talk of the Town image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Talk of the Town

5201 W 135th St, Leawood

Avg 4.3 (4301 reviews)
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$13.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons. Served with Caesar dressing.
More about Talk of the Town
Item pic

 

cultivare Greens & Grains

13366 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mexican Caesar Salad & Soup$11.99
Pick Your Pair includes a half salad and your choice of soup.
Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine, Pico de Gallo, Jalapeno, Toasted Pepitas, Chili-Lime Tortilla Strips, Cotija Cheese.
Recommended Dressing: Creamy Cilantro-Lime Caesar.
More about cultivare Greens & Grains
Item pic

CAKES

McLain's Market

10695 Roe Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Kale Caesar Salad$11.50
Marinated kale, romaine, chicken, tomato, croutons, and parmesan. Served with a slice of our housemade nine grain bread and a classic caesar dressing on the side.
More about McLain's Market
Item pic

 

Barley's Kitchen & Tap

11924 West 119th Street, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caesar Salad$11.00
Hearts of romaine and croutons, tossed in our traditional creamy dressing and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese.
Small Caesar Salad$7.00
Hearts of romaine and croutons, tossed in our traditional creamy dressing and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese.
More about Barley's Kitchen & Tap

