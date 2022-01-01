Caesar salad in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve caesar salad
PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Garozzo's
9950 COLLEGE BLVD, OVERLAND PARK
|Caesar Salad
|$5.25
Romaine lettuce with homemade Caesar dressing , parmigiano and croutons
|Caesar Salad
|$7.25
Romaine lettuce with homemade Caesar dressing, parmigiano and croutons
|Caesar Salad no Croutons
|$7.25
Romaine lettuce with homemade Caesar dressing and Romano
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
11922 West 119th Street, Overland Park
|CAESAR SALAD
|$12.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons. Served with Caesar dressing.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Strang Hall
7313 W 80th St, Overland Park
|Caesar Side Salad
|$7.00
Side Salad | mixed greens dressed with our house-made dressing & garlic toast points
(Vegetarian)
Ironhorse Bar & Grill
5317 West 151st Street, Leawood
|Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Fresh grilled romaine, fresh croutons, and grated parmesan served with homemade Caesar dressing
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town
5201 W 135th St, Leawood
|GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$13.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons. Served with Caesar dressing.
cultivare Greens & Grains
13366 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park
|Mexican Caesar Salad & Soup
|$11.99
Pick Your Pair includes a half salad and your choice of soup.
Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine, Pico de Gallo, Jalapeno, Toasted Pepitas, Chili-Lime Tortilla Strips, Cotija Cheese.
Recommended Dressing: Creamy Cilantro-Lime Caesar.
CAKES
McLain's Market
10695 Roe Ave, Overland Park
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$11.50
Marinated kale, romaine, chicken, tomato, croutons, and parmesan. Served with a slice of our housemade nine grain bread and a classic caesar dressing on the side.
Barley's Kitchen & Tap
11924 West 119th Street, Overland Park
|Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Hearts of romaine and croutons, tossed in our traditional creamy dressing and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese.
|Small Caesar Salad
|$7.00
Hearts of romaine and croutons, tossed in our traditional creamy dressing and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese.