Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Overland Park

Go
Overland Park restaurants
Toast

Overland Park restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Garozzo's

9950 COLLEGE BLVD, OVERLAND PARK

Avg 4.2 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Mousse Cake$8.25
Chocolate cookie crumb crust layered with fudge, chocolate and white chocolate mousses
Limoncello Cake$7.50
Layered with mascarpone and topped with white chocolate shavings and raspberry sauce
Turtle Cheese Cake$8.50
Graham cracker crust layered with fudge, New York style cheese cake, caramel and pecans
More about Garozzo's
Talk of the Town Grill & Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Talk of the Town Grill & Bar

11922 West 119th Street, Overland Park

Avg 4.3 (3050 reviews)
Takeout
Smore's Cake$6.00
A luscious white cake centered between two layers of rich dark and white chocolate buttercream.
More about Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
Sheridan's Unforked image

 

Sheridan's Unforked

7337 West 119th Street, Overland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bundt Cake$4.95
Chocolate bundt cake made from scratch in our kitchen.
More about Sheridan's Unforked
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Strang Hall

7313 W 80th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.6 (327 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Corn Cakes$8.00
Shares & Sides | Sweet polenta cakes with corn, green chili, smoked papilla crema, cilantro pesto
(Gluten-Free & Vegetarian)
More about Strang Hall
Item pic

 

Ironhorse Bar & Grill

5317 West 151st Street, Leawood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rum Chata Mousse Cake & Cinnamon Ice Cream$8.00
Rum chata mousse / liqueur cake with saigon cinnamon and brown sugar ice cream accompanied with a caramel & vanilla drizzle, whipped cream and a sprig of mint leaf
Texas Sheet Cake$8.00
Rich, moist, chocolate cake, topped with house-made chocolate frosting and toasted pecans drizzled with a whiskey caramel glaze
Salmon Cakes- LUNCH PICK 2$5.50
More about Ironhorse Bar & Grill
Talk of the Town image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Talk of the Town

5201 W 135th St, Leawood

Avg 4.3 (4301 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Mascarpone Cake$8.00
More about Talk of the Town
Tortilla Ranch image

 

Tortilla Ranch

8617 College Blvd, Overland Park

Avg 4.5 (2771 reviews)
Takeout
Tres Leches Cakes$4.25
More about Tortilla Ranch
Item pic

 

Q39

11051 Antioch Rd., Overland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$5.00
Thick Sliced Carrot Cake and Frosting
Carrot Cake$6.00
Thick Sliced Carrot Cake and Frosting
More about Q39
Item pic

CAKES

McLain's Market

10695 Roe Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Coffee Cakes$13.50
Please allow 48 hours' notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order.
Our classic McLain’s coffee cakes are perfect for brunch or for an afternoon treat with some coffee.
Mother's Day Cookie Cake$20.00
Please allow 48 hours' notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order.
Our classic chocolate chip cookie cake, topped with a white, pink, and yellow buttercream border, sprinkled on with white nonpareil and pearl sprinkles and accented with gold and glitter.
Cake Bites$2.30
More about McLain's Market

Browse other tasty dishes in Overland Park

Pancakes

Sliders

Blueberry Pancakes

Crispy Chicken

Chili

Belgian Waffles

Avocado Toast

Lasagna

Map

More near Overland Park to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Lees Summit

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston