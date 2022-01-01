Cake in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve cake
PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Garozzo's
9950 COLLEGE BLVD, OVERLAND PARK
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$8.25
Chocolate cookie crumb crust layered with fudge, chocolate and white chocolate mousses
|Limoncello Cake
|$7.50
Layered with mascarpone and topped with white chocolate shavings and raspberry sauce
|Turtle Cheese Cake
|$8.50
Graham cracker crust layered with fudge, New York style cheese cake, caramel and pecans
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
11922 West 119th Street, Overland Park
|Smore's Cake
|$6.00
A luscious white cake centered between two layers of rich dark and white chocolate buttercream.
Sheridan's Unforked
7337 West 119th Street, Overland Park
|Bundt Cake
|$4.95
Chocolate bundt cake made from scratch in our kitchen.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Strang Hall
7313 W 80th St, Overland Park
|Corn Cakes
|$8.00
Shares & Sides | Sweet polenta cakes with corn, green chili, smoked papilla crema, cilantro pesto
(Gluten-Free & Vegetarian)
Ironhorse Bar & Grill
5317 West 151st Street, Leawood
|Rum Chata Mousse Cake & Cinnamon Ice Cream
|$8.00
Rum chata mousse / liqueur cake with saigon cinnamon and brown sugar ice cream accompanied with a caramel & vanilla drizzle, whipped cream and a sprig of mint leaf
|Texas Sheet Cake
|$8.00
Rich, moist, chocolate cake, topped with house-made chocolate frosting and toasted pecans drizzled with a whiskey caramel glaze
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town
5201 W 135th St, Leawood
|Lemon Mascarpone Cake
|$8.00
Q39
11051 Antioch Rd., Overland Park
|Carrot Cake
|$5.00
Thick Sliced Carrot Cake and Frosting
CAKES
McLain's Market
10695 Roe Ave, Overland Park
|Coffee Cakes
|$13.50
Please allow 48 hours' notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order.
Our classic McLain’s coffee cakes are perfect for brunch or for an afternoon treat with some coffee.
|Mother's Day Cookie Cake
|$20.00
Please allow 48 hours' notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order.
Our classic chocolate chip cookie cake, topped with a white, pink, and yellow buttercream border, sprinkled on with white nonpareil and pearl sprinkles and accented with gold and glitter.
|Cake Bites
|$2.30