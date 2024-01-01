Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

California salad in Overland Park

Go
Overland Park restaurants
Toast

Overland Park restaurants that serve california salad

Banner pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill - 14337 Metcalf Ave

14337 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.1 (847 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
-California Cobb Salad$14.50
Fresh iceberg, topped with diced chicken, tomatoes, red onion, shredded cheese, eggs, avocado, & house croutons.
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill - 14337 Metcalf Ave
Banner pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill - 10146 W 119th St

10146 W 119th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.5 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
-California Cobb Salad$14.50
Fresh iceberg, topped with diced chicken, tomatoes, red onion, shredded cheese, eggs, avocado, & house croutons.
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill - 10146 W 119th St

Browse other tasty dishes in Overland Park

Chicken Teriyaki

Chef Salad

Cheese Pizza

Roast Duck

Lasagna

Pad See

Cannolis

Curly Fries

Map

More near Overland Park to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

Lees Summit

Avg 4.6 (44 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Atchison

No reviews yet

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (421 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (205 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (520 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (144 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1300 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston