California salad in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve california salad
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill - 14337 Metcalf Ave
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill - 14337 Metcalf Ave
14337 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park
|-California Cobb Salad
|$14.50
Fresh iceberg, topped with diced chicken, tomatoes, red onion, shredded cheese, eggs, avocado, & house croutons.
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill - 10146 W 119th St
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill - 10146 W 119th St
10146 W 119th St, Overland Park
|-California Cobb Salad
|$14.50
Fresh iceberg, topped with diced chicken, tomatoes, red onion, shredded cheese, eggs, avocado, & house croutons.