Carne asada in Overland Park

Overland Park restaurants
Toast

Overland Park restaurants that serve carne asada

Carne Asada Chimichurri Taco image

TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN

Taco Naco KC

8220 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.6 (319 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carne Asada Chimichurri Taco$3.75
grilled angus flank steak, cheese, avocado mousse, pico de gallo on a 5-inch corn tortilla
More about Taco Naco KC
Item pic

 

Longboards Wraps & Bowls OP

8775 W 95th St, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carne Asada Bowl$8.89
Rice noodles, vegetables, hard-boiled egg, lettuce, fried onion, cilantro and chives. Served with steak, bacon, guacamole, pico de gallo and lemon garlic aioli
More about Longboards Wraps & Bowls OP
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Strang Hall

7313 W 80th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.6 (327 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Carne Asada Steak Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Brunch | Served with eggs, salsa and cheese
Carne Asada Steak Salad$16.00
Entrée Salad | Grilled skirt steak, mixed greens, bacon, corn, black beans, guacamole, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, smoked onion vinaigrette
(Gluten-free)
More about Strang Hall

