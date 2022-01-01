Carne asada in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve carne asada
TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN
Taco Naco KC
8220 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park
|Carne Asada Chimichurri Taco
|$3.75
grilled angus flank steak, cheese, avocado mousse, pico de gallo on a 5-inch corn tortilla
Longboards Wraps & Bowls OP
8775 W 95th St, Overland Park
|Carne Asada Bowl
|$8.89
Rice noodles, vegetables, hard-boiled egg, lettuce, fried onion, cilantro and chives. Served with steak, bacon, guacamole, pico de gallo and lemon garlic aioli
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Strang Hall
7313 W 80th St, Overland Park
|Carne Asada Steak Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
Brunch | Served with eggs, salsa and cheese
|Carne Asada Steak Salad
|$16.00
Entrée Salad | Grilled skirt steak, mixed greens, bacon, corn, black beans, guacamole, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, smoked onion vinaigrette
(Gluten-free)