Cheesecake in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve cheesecake
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town
5201 W 135th St, Leawood
|Apple Caramel Cheesecake
|$7.00
Q39
11051 Antioch Rd., Overland Park
|Cheesecake
|$5.00
Chocolate Ganache, Dulce de Leche, and Pecans
|Cheesecake
|$6.00
chocolate ganache, dulce de leche, pecans
CAKES
McLain's Market
10695 Roe Ave, Overland Park
|Dozen Mini Cheesecakes
|$26.00
An assortment of our mini cheesecakes.
|Key Lime Cheesecake
|$50.00
Please allow 48hrs notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order.
Our take on the classic key lime pie! This key lime cheesecake sits on top of graham cracker crust and is topped with whipped cream and slices of lime.