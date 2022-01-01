Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Overland Park

Overland Park restaurants
Overland Park restaurants that serve chef salad

The Other Place-Overland Park

7324 W 80th St, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gluten Free Chef Salad$12.50
Mixed greens topped with tomato, cucumber, fresh mushrooms, sliced egg, ham, turkey & cheddar cheese.
Chef Salad$12.50
Mixed greens topped with tomato, cucumber, fresh mushrooms, sliced egg, ham, turkey & cheddar cheese.
More about The Other Place-Overland Park
Buffalo State Pizza Co. OP image

 

Buffalo State Pizza Co. - Overland Park

7901 SANTA FE DRIVE, OVERLAND PARK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Chef Salad$9.00
Mixed Greens, Pit Ham, Roasted Turkey, Bacon, red onion, Tomato & Mozzarella
small Chef Salad$7.50
Mixed Greens, Pit Ham, Roasted Turkey, Bacon, red onion, Tomato & Mozzarella
PARTY CHEF salad for 5$22.00
More about Buffalo State Pizza Co. - Overland Park

