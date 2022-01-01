Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken enchiladas in Overland Park

Go
Overland Park restaurants
Toast

Overland Park restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

Clock Tower Bakery & Cafe image

 

Clock Tower Bakery & Cafe

7911 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Enchilada$9.95
Salsa verde sauce, chicken, red onion and Monterey Jack cheese. Garnished with fresh cilantro
More about Clock Tower Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Crushed Red

10640 Roe Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.5 (2632 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Chicken Enchilada - Bowl$7.49
A zesty blend of chicken, black beans, zucchini & onions in a thick, creamy base topped with crispy tortilla strips
Baja Chicken Enchilada - Cup$5.99
A zesty blend of chicken, black beans, zucchini & onions in a thick, creamy base topped with crispy tortilla strips
More about Crushed Red

Browse other tasty dishes in Overland Park

Shrimp Wraps

Croissants

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Teriyaki Bowls

Hummus

Curry Chicken

Country Fried Steaks

Waffles

Map

More near Overland Park to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Lees Summit

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston