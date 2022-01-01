Chicken enchiladas in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
Clock Tower Bakery & Cafe
7911 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park
|Chicken Enchilada
|$9.95
Salsa verde sauce, chicken, red onion and Monterey Jack cheese. Garnished with fresh cilantro
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Crushed Red
10640 Roe Ave, Overland Park
|Baja Chicken Enchilada - Bowl
|$7.49
A zesty blend of chicken, black beans, zucchini & onions in a thick, creamy base topped with crispy tortilla strips
|Baja Chicken Enchilada - Cup
|$5.99
