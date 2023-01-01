Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried rice in Overland Park

Overland Park restaurants
Overland Park restaurants that serve chicken fried rice

Bawarchi Biryanis

7284 W 121st St, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Schezwan Fried Rice$15.99
Aromatic rice stir fried with fine chopped cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, special Schezwan sauce and
More about Bawarchi Biryanis
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES

Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS - 14319 Metcalf Ave

14319 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.9 (4258 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Chicken Fried Rice$10.95
Our fried rice stir fried with chicken, mixed vegetables, and an egg.
More about Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS - 14319 Metcalf Ave

