Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Overland Park

Go
Overland Park restaurants
Toast

Overland Park restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Consumer pic

 

Bawarchi Biryanis - Kansas

7284 W 121st St, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Hakka Noodles$14.99
Noodles stir fried with chicken and spices.
More about Bawarchi Biryanis - Kansas
Item pic

 

Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop - OP - 7921 Santa Fe Drive

7921 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#9 Lunch Singapore Noodles Chicken$11.00
Chicken wok-tossed with eggs, scallions, yellow onion, bean sprouts, green and red peppers, with a house-blended curry mix, chili flakes, and vermicelli noodles
#5 Lunch Drunken Noodles Chicken$11.00
Chicken, Chinese broccoli, green and red peppers, Thai basil, bean sprouts, scallions, lemongrass, peanuts, egg, and wide rice noodles
More about Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop - OP - 7921 Santa Fe Drive

Browse other tasty dishes in Overland Park

Curry

Chilaquiles

Cheesecake

Chicken Tenders

Taco Salad

Italian Sandwiches

Carne Asada Tacos

Al Pastor Tacos

Map

More near Overland Park to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (245 restaurants)

Lees Summit

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (245 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (4 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (334 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (409 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1059 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston