Chicken noodles in Overland Park

Bawarchi Biryanis - Kansas
7284 W 121st St, Overland Park
|Chicken Hakka Noodles
|$14.99
Noodles stir fried with chicken and spices.
Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop - OP - 7921 Santa Fe Drive
7921 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park
|#9 Lunch Singapore Noodles Chicken
|$11.00
Chicken wok-tossed with eggs, scallions, yellow onion, bean sprouts, green and red peppers, with a house-blended curry mix, chili flakes, and vermicelli noodles
|#5 Lunch Drunken Noodles Chicken
|$11.00
Chicken, Chinese broccoli, green and red peppers, Thai basil, bean sprouts, scallions, lemongrass, peanuts, egg, and wide rice noodles